The right lane on Interstate 40 west near Conway is blocked after a crash that involved two fire trucks and a tractor-trailer, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation on Wednesday.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. The lane remained blocked just after 10:15 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 65, officials say.

No injuries were immediately reported.