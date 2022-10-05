Sections
Woman charged with capital murder in connection with fatal shooting of her husband

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 11:46 a.m.
A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.

A woman was arrested Tuesday and faces a capital murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville police department said in a Facebook post that Dian Parker killed her husband, Dwyane Parker, during a verbal dispute.

According to the post, the victim was shot in the neck and died at a local hospital.

Police said they responded to 1723 Pinon Lane in reference to the shooting around 12:40 p.m.

Officers determined domestic violence had occurred. The Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene and obtained a search warrant for the residence, the post states.

An online inmate roster indicates Parker remained in custody as of late Wednesday morning.

