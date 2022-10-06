2 Conway fire vehicles struck on I-40

A tractor-trailer struck two Conway Fire Department vehicles at the scene of the grass fire on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning, the department's chief said.

Chief Mike Winter said the crash happened near Mile Marker 122.

He said one firefighter was driving a Tahoe, and there were about three others in a fire engine.

"An 18-wheeler hit the fire engine first, then the Tahoe," Winter said. "Luckily, no one was hurt."

Winter added that he recommends drivers "move over" when they see flashing lights or crews working on the roadways.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened 8:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes, causing traffic to be diverted onto U.S. 65.

All traffic reopened about 1:15 p.m.