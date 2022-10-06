2 making difference for Zebras

When Michael Williams first heard about the open coaching position at Pine Bluff, he headed straight to social media.

Williams, then an assistant at Wylie (Texas) East High School, took to Twitter and Instagram looking to see what kind of players he would be inheriting were he to apply for the job.

A Pine Bluff graduate himself, Williams wanted to see if the building blocks of a competitive team were in place before applying.

While looking through profiles of players from the 2021 team that finished 2-7, two names stuck out to Williams: Courtney Crutchfield and Austyn Dendy.

With Dendy having missed most of the 2021 football season because of injury, Williams relied on film from the Pine Bluff basketball team to see just what he had in place.

"Those were the first two guys that popped up," Williams said. "I didn't realize Austyn was hurt last year, and all that popped up was basketball highlights. But in my mind, I'm like, 'Ooh, they got some athletes down there.' As I started looking through their profiles and looking through the old coaches' profiles, I'm realizing like, 'We got some monsters down in Pine Bluff.' "

Turning around a Pine Bluff program that's last winning season was in 2017 wasn't going to be easy, but having players like Crutchfield and Dendy put Williams at ease enough to take the position in June.

"That played a major factor in me coming," he said. "You say that you want a job, and you'll take any job, but to be honest with you, you do want to have some chips in place to be able to start with.

"When I did look through the roster, I'm like, man, we do have some athletes. We're lacking on interior linemen, but at least we have some athletes. We at least can compete. I didn't know if we could win, but I did know we could compete."

Williams has the Zebras (4-1, 3-1 5A-Central) off to their best start since that 2017 season. The success is, in part, thanks to the play of the athletes that brought him back to Pine Bluff.

Crutchfield and Dendy, both juniors, play both ways for the Zebras. Both feature at wide receiver on offense, and on defense, Crutchfield plays cornerback and Dendy is a safety.

Through five games, Crutchfield has caught 16 passes for 514 yards and 9 touchdowns. Dendy has caught 23 passes for 345 yards and 8 touchdowns. Both have intercepted three passes as defensive backs on the top defense in Class 5A as the Zebras have allowed 14.4 points per game.

Williams said with a football program as rich in tradition as Pine Bluff -- a school with 23 state titles -- his goal each year is to win No. 24. While that happening in 2022 is yet to be seen, he is optimistic about what the future will hold with Crutchfield and Dendy back for their senior year.

"That's what excites me more than anything because I know the potential that these kids got," He said. "'I'm excited because they're young and they're going to have a whole 'nother year next year. And I'm like, even if we don't do anything this year, I know next year, we are going to bust some heads for sure."

MILLS

State leaders

There are plenty of reasons that Mills (6-0, 4-0 5A-Central) has already matched its 2021 win total.

Junior quarterback Achillies Ringo is the No. 2 passer in the state with 1,774 yards. senior wide receiver QJ King is fifth in the state with 603 receiving yards. The Comets have three players with 350 yards or more receiving. There is a lot to point to on an offense averaging 41.3 points per game.

But it might just be the defense, headlined by the state leaders in sacks and interceptions, that is spearheading Mills' undefeated season.

Derrick Murdock has terrorized opposing offenses this season with his state-leading eight sacks. The junior has also racked up 25 tackles for loss.

Mills Coach Cortez Lee called Murdock the heart of his team's defense.

"Derrick is just the energy guy. It's contagious," Lee said. "Everything about him is based on energy and effort. And that's not coachable. Either you have that or you don't."

Lee also speaks very highly of senior two-way player Jabrae Shaw.

The University of Central Arkansas commit serves as a do-it-all playmaker on offense and as the state's leader in interception with eight, which is double than any other player.

"I'm just impressed with the young man," Lee said. "His preparation, his work ethic. And he's a gamer. He studies film a lot, and he puts himself in great positions."

Alongside Murdock and Shaw, Mills features defensive lineman Charlie Collins, the No. 3 junior in Arkansas according to 247Sports and the team's leading tackler with 64. Junior defensive end Caleb Sain is second with 63, and junior linebacker Ryan White has 56.

With Murdock, Collins and Sain, among others, on the defensive front, Lee and his coaching staff have had the enjoyable challenge of deciding where to play them all.

"We talk about that in our coaching meetings all the time, you know, being able to have speed and size at different positions on the field," Lee said. "And how you can kind of have mismatched situations by placing those guys ... there are just a lot of good things that you can do with pieces like that."

FAYETTEVILLE

A special homecoming

Fayetteville's homecoming game is going to look a little different this year as opposed to most.

The Bulldogs will spend the days leading up to Friday the same as any other, but the game itself will be on arguably the biggest stage in the state.

Due to ongoing construction at Fayetteville's Harmon Field, Friday's game against For Smith Southside will be held at Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

The idea of holding a game at the venue came about over the summer between the athletic department at Fayetteville and Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek. Yurachek's son, Brooks, also plays for the Bulldogs.

Friday will be a homecoming of sorts for Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick, who quarterbacked the Razorbacks from 2005-08.

"It's really exciting. I told our kids, 'We get to play in one of the best environments in the SEC, but we could also represent the state of Arkansas'," He said. "A lot of kids across the state would change places with us to be able to play there. We have a special opportunity to go in there and play on homecoming. ... I think our kids will be super, super excited to be able to go in there having an opportunity to play."

Dick, in his fourth season with the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 7A-West), had his doubts about ever playing at Razorback Stadium due to the natural grass playing surface. But with Arkansas on the road for its next three games, there was a perfect window to fit his team in.

"It's just an awesome opportunity to be able to go in there and play, and have a high school football game," Dick said.