All counties in Arkansas under high risk of wildfire danger, forecasters say

All 75 counties in the state remained under high risk of wildfire danger as of Thursday, according to a map from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

The National Weather Service said that dry conditions will persist statewide for the next several days — especially in the afternoon hours. Wildfire danger will remain elevated due to continued dry weather, dry ground fuels, gusty winds and low relative-humidity values, forecasters say.

Dry conditions are forecast to worsen through Wednesday, according to the weather service. An updated drought monitor showed western, central and northern portions of the state were facing extreme drought conditions.

Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said those portions of the state are experiencing greater rainfall deficits.

“They’ve seen less rain in the last 30 to 60 days than southern Arkansas, but regardless, all parts of the state are below normal as far as average rainfall goes,” Hood said. “So we’ve received less rain than we would typically experience in a normal year by far.”

The meteorologist said the consistent sunny skies, wind, dry air and warm temperatures don’t help these conditions.

“That basically just helped extract or pull all of the moisture out of the ground, especially the very shallow part of the ground," he said. "So we’re starting to see vegetation go dormant, trees reflect the lack of water in the ground, so we’re seeing some trees going brown or dropping their leaves early."

Hood said a persistent area of high pressure and lack of rainfall contributes to dry air.

According to an online map, 67 counties in Arkansas were under a burn ban as of Thursday. The weather service tweeted that numerous wildfires have occurred in the state.

With many fires starting along area roads, forecasters encouraged people to secure any loose chains or straps on trailers and to be careful about parking or driving on dry, grassy areas.

“Even metal dragging the ground at highway speed is enough to cause a spark, and as dry as things are, it only takes a spark to ignite a wildfire, especially next to the highway or freeway,” Hood said.