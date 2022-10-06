The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 5, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-42. Joseph Connor v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

E-21-460. Silver Leigh Cely v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Greene County, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

E-21-461. Silver Leigh Cely v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Greene County, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-131. David Dale Jewell, Sr. v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-22-169. Felicia Love v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-21-383. Noah Douglas Wright v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-19-761. Robert S. Young v. Roxanne D. Blake; Roxanne D. Blake, P.A.; George H. Niblock; George H. Niblock, Ltd.; and the Niblock Firm, PLC, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-22-200. Aslyn Smith v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-22-203. Aslyn Smith v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-21-501. Harold Mathew Atherton v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-21-586. Jacob Wilson v. Sammie Cribbs, from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-594. Daroyce Rodgers v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-469. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., d/b/a Wells Fargo Dealer Services v. Prescott Automotive, LLC, from Nevada County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-22-95. Ryan Franklin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-396. Norma Hudson and Hudson Revocable Trust v. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

CV-21-397. Hudson Revocable Trust v. Dewayne Evans, Mark White, and Billy Taylor, from Benton County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-298. First Arkansas Bail Bonds, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-300. Bobby Cox Bail Bonds, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-301. First Arkansas Bail Bonds, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-302. First Arkansas Bail Bonds, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-22-12. Joseph Baker v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-22-15. Joshua Baker v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-21-372. Christina Morris v. Chad Morris, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-177. Kenneth Stroup v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.