El Dorado, 1921: Dr. Samuel Busey rescued a failed oil-well drilling project with an investment that gave him a 51% stake in the well. It paid off, for oil was struck at the site in a cotton patch a mile south of the Union County seat. The well was soon producing 10,000 barrels of crude per day and ignited the area's oil boom.

