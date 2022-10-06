Arkansas Supreme Court OKs disciplinary action against El Dorado judge

The Arkansas Supreme Court approved Wednesday the disciplinary action against an El Dorado circuit judge who agreed to accept a two-month unpaid suspension rather than go through the public censure process by challenging misconduct accusations against him.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission filed its report of uncontested sanctions with the state Supreme Court after its investigation into complaints lodged against Judge Robin Carroll of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Carroll, 51, and the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission agreed to recommend to the state Supreme Court a suspension without pay for 90 days, with 30 days held in abeyance for one year.

"Due to the serious nature of the findings contained in the Commission's report, we suspend Judge Carroll from the bench without pay pending our receipt and review of the record, with the suspension to begin on October 10, 2022," the state's high court said in its per curiam order.

The report arose from complaints filed with the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission concerning Carroll's conduct, which the commission found exhibited a disregard for legal procedures, failed to uphold the integrity of the judiciary, and undermined public confidence in the office of circuit court judge.

The investigation found three instances in which Carroll improperly dismissed cases, demonstrated bias and failed to recuse himself; tried to improperly influence Arkansas Game and Fish Commission cases in other courts; or showed a lack of diligence in record-keeping and docket management.

These cases were resolved without a formal disciplinary hearing because Carroll agreed to the suspension as well as the following remedial measures:

• Any allegations of direct or indirect retaliation or harassment by Judge Carroll toward any of the officials or other witnesses the commission interviewed in this case will be fully investigated and are grounds for the filing of a new complaint and/or the revocation of the suspension held in abeyance in this sanction.

• Any false or misleading comments in private or public forums about the basis for the agreement or the investigations would be a violation of this agreement.

• Allow the commission monitors full access to courtrooms for proceedings, to records kept in his official capacity, and to the staff, as needed.

• Be subject to attendance checks at his office. This may include returning calls when asked or random visits by monitors to make sure he is working and is accessible to court personnel.

• Attend an online class presented by the National Judicial College on judicial ethics and docket management. Classes that would fulfill this requirement will be sent to his counsel by the executive director. He needs to attend and provide proof of his attendance.

• Refrain from habits that caused some of the issues mentioned in the report, including needless absence from his chambers, overuse of his signature stamp, and failure to call the whole docket on the record.

Carroll is one of six judges in the six-county 13th Judicial Circuit that includes Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties. He presides over criminal cases in Calhoun, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties as well hearing civil cases in Calhoun, Cleveland, Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties. He also handles some probate cases in Calhoun County.

Licensed since 1996, Carroll was elected in 2012 without opposition after serving as the circuit's elected prosecutor for two terms before running for the Union County-based judgeship. He won re-election in 2014 and 2020, also unopposed. The position pays $180,129 a year.

Carroll was recognized as one of Arkansas Business magazine's "40 under 40" in 2001 when he was 30 years old in private practice while serving as legal counsel for the state Democratic Party, writing a newspaper column and preparing to take over as president of the El Dorado Rotary Club. In 1997, he was named one of the 10 Outstanding Young Arkansans by the Arkansas Junior Chamber of Commerce.