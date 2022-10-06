Sections
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends: Western Arkansas Ballet hosts ‘An Evening With Sinatra’

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
For the “An Evening With Sinatra” fundraiser, Western Arkansas Ballet dancer will perform original choreography to music by Frank Sinatra and other “Rat Pack” entertainers. (Courtesy Photo)

'An Evening With Sinatra'

What: The evening will include a pre-performance reception and a performance featuring original choreography to music by Frank Sinatra and other "Rat Pack" entertainers, followed by a dinner party.

Who: All proceeds support Western Arkansas Ballet, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dance academy and pre-professional company, and the many performances and programs they provide for the River Valley community.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Arts on Main, 509 Main St., and the King Opera House, 427 Main St., both in historic downtown Van Buren

Cost: $80 per person through today

Information: waballet.org or (479) 785-0152

  photo  Western Arkansas Ballet’s 2021 production of “The Nutcracker” included 110 dancers, some as young as age 6, plus scores of volunteers. “The Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition for the dance company. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Western Arkansas Ballet spends evening with ‘the Rat Pack’

