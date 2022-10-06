Benefits With Friends: Western Arkansas Ballet hosts ‘An Evening With Sinatra’

'An Evening With Sinatra'

What: The evening will include a pre-performance reception and a performance featuring original choreography to music by Frank Sinatra and other "Rat Pack" entertainers, followed by a dinner party.

Who: All proceeds support Western Arkansas Ballet, a 501(c)3 nonprofit dance academy and pre-professional company, and the many performances and programs they provide for the River Valley community.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Arts on Main, 509 Main St., and the King Opera House, 427 Main St., both in historic downtown Van Buren

Cost: $80 per person through today

Information: waballet.org or (479) 785-0152