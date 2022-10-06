Chaffee Crossing Farmers Market has music, art, costumes and more on Saturday

As the River Valley emerged from covid-19 constraints, one of the new events in Fort Smith starting in May 2021 was the Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market. Hosted the second Saturday of every month, May through October, in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7300 Ellis St., the market has grown from its original 15 vendors to an anticipated 160 this weekend, and it's not unusual to see 2,000 to 3,000 shoppers on any given Saturday.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority spokeswoman Lorie Robertson expects even bigger visitor numbers this Saturday, too, as the market celebrates Oktoberfest. Over the course of the summer, highlights have included the "My City Is a Fort" cardboard fort building contest for kids; live music from all over the region; and craft demonstrations that visitors love, she says. This weekend, she's especially excited to welcome crafter Steve Smith of Bella Vista, who is the resident fireplace mantle carver at the Valley Woodcarvers Shop in Silver Dollar City, and the Ozark Strangers, a youth bluegrass band from Mountain View, fourth-place winners -- among only 10 invited bands -- at the 2022 National Youth Bluegrass Competition at Silver Dollar City.

Smith will be on hand all day with work ranging from small Christmas ornaments to signs and 8-by-10 picture frames to fireplace mantles measuring 10 feet in length, and the Ozark Strangers will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Parking Lot 3. But Robertson promises that's just the beginning. Also on the schedule are:

• A Dog-stume Contest at 10 a.m. in Parking Lot 3, sponsored by Doods & Dames Dog Bakery and Mars Petcare. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dog Talent, Most Unique Costume and Best Fall Festival Costume -- fall or Halloween themed -- with one overall winner to also be named. Entry is limited to 10 in each category and costs one can of food per dog per category, to be donated to Fort Smith Animal Haven. Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow will emcee the contest.

• A human costume parade for all ages immediately after the Dog-stume Contest, led by Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion and Red One, who will make a grand entrance to the "Imperial March."

• Live music by Ashtyn Barbaree from 8 to 10 a.m. and by Oklahoma Moon Trio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Ellis Street Stage.

• Sacred Somatics Circus Performers with stilt walkers, a juggler and a hula hooper all around the venue from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• A pottery making demo hosted by Cre8ive Arts Network members.

• An old fashioned carnival and lawn games from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Parking Lot 3 hosted by Fort Smith nonprofits to promote their services.

• Food and beverage trucks, including Truckin' Delicious, Brew House BBQ & Catering, Black Bison Coffee Co., Poor Man's Pizza, Dang Diggity Dogs, El Mero Cevichon, Southern Sippin' Lemonade and Class Six Entertainment.

• And local farmers, bakers, painters and resin artists, wood workers, metal artists, jewelry makers and more from all over western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma will be set up to sell home grown, homemade, handmade products and original art, designs, and creations.

"It is," says Robertson, "more than I ever could have dreamed."

The Ozark Strangers, a youth bluegrass band from Mountain View, were fourth-place winners — among only 10 invited bands — at the 2022 National Youth Bluegrass Competition at Silver Dollar City. They’ll perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday as part of Oktoberfest at the Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photo/Lorie Robertson)

