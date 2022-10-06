Terrell to speak at JRMC luncheon

Jefferson Regional will observe national Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pretty in Pink survivorship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The guest speaker will be KLRT-TV (Fox 16) Anchor Donna Terrell. Terrell has won several regional Emmy Awards and has been nominated for numerous additional Emmys, including one for her work to raise awareness about breast cancer issues.

She is married to Dr. Kenneth Lambert, a Jefferson Regional OB/GYN, according to a news release.

The Pretty in Pink luncheon is hosted by the Jefferson Regional Foundation. Participants don't have to be breast cancer survivors to attend, however, survivors who would like to participate will be recognized.

Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. To purchase tickets, contact Foundation Director Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210.

Event set at Skateland

A Night for Kids to be Kids will be held at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a flier. The opening act will be by Princess Amya (Miss Star City), and Na'Riya (Ms. Pine Bluff.) A guest performance will be by Sassy Diamonds. Admission is $8. Details: (501) 568-9338.

Smoke on the Water set

Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water barbecue competition will be held Oct. 22 at Saracen Casino. Presented by the casino, the event has a $50,000 purse guaranteed, according to a flier on the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter.

Festivities are for those 18 and older and public admission is free. Smoke on the Water will include food trucks, craft vendors, grilling demonstrations, barbecue sampling, and live music featuring the Port City Blues, Tragikly White, and Jason D. Williams. Details: smokeonthewaterbbq.com .

Agencies seek names for fun park

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency seek the public's assistance in naming the new Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave. It will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, and food, according to a news release.

GFPB and PBURA are hosting a naming competition for the community to get involved in the process. Entries should be submitted to Lauren Lawson by Nov. 1 at lawsonlauren@goforwardpb.org. All entries should include the suggested name, why the name deserves to win, and what Pine Bluff means to you. The winner will be announced Nov. 27 at the Mistletoe Magic Lighting Ceremony.

The Pine Bluff City Council approved a total of $850,000 in February 2022 for the construction of the facility and a request to establish a Go Kart Track entertainment facility at 2100 E. Harding Ave in a B-3, Highway Commercial zone was approved in June 2022 by the Planning Commission.

Chandra Griffin, executive director of PBURA, said the agency acquired the property with the intention of redevelopment. Details: goforwardpinebluff.org.