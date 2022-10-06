Couple killed in U.S. 65 accident

Two people died as the result of a three-vehicle accident in the 4800 block of U.S. 65 south of Pine Bluff on Tuesday morning.

Clarence Wells, 81, and Wanda Wells, 79, both of Dumas, were involved in a collision with a Toyota RAV4 and Peterbilt truck at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. The Peterbilt was traveling south on the highway in the outside lane, and the Toyota was turning left onto U.S. 65 from Love's travel stop entering the Peterbilt's path. The Peterbilt was not able to keep from striking the Toyota in the southbound lanes, and the Toyota then veered left into the northbound lanes, striking the Dodge Ram driven by Clarence Wells head-on, according to state police.

Clarence Wells was pronounced dead on the scene. Wanda Wells, a passenger in the Dodge Ram, was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center at 5:15 p.m.

The other drivers were not listed.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, according to state police.