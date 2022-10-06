Marriage Licenses

Daryn Price, 23, and Angela Chmiel, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Patrick Leal, 29, and Amy Karchefski, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Michael McGowan, 58, and Caroline Pittman, 58, both of Jacksonville.

Alison Silvi, 37, of Jacksonville and Patrick Coleman, 29, of Sherwood.

Courtney Wilson, 31, and Sheila Fryar, 31, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Ford, 37, of North Little Rock and Starsha Pardee, 38, of Bryant.

Tersea Davis, 52, and Kirk Kidd, 55, both of North Little Rock.

Jessie Delee, 29, of Little Rock and Lydia Adams, 24, of Willow Springs, lll.

Robert Levis, 56, of Rogers and Dunia Alberto Franco, 48, of Little Rock.

Maha Madani, 27, of Sherwood and Corey Pillow, 26, of Jacksonville.

Roderick Augustin, 35, and Nekisa O'Donald, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3512. Donald Bratton v. Janet Bratton.

22-3515. Courtney Gordon v. Melissa Chwalinski-Gordon.

22-357. Jacob Yarberry v. Jolanta Yarberry.

22-3518. Amer Amer v. Jasmine Amer.

22-3522. Joel Doyle v. Brittany Wheeler.

22-3538. Christen Farmer v. Robert Farmer.

GRANTED

22-948. Kelly Costello v. Jacob Voelkel.

22-2031. Antonio Hubbard v. Martoya Hubbard.

22-2143. Scott Schumacher v. Kaylen Schumacher.

22-3081. Shaw Moran v. Anna Bondarenko.