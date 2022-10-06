Dodgers’ 111 wins best record in NL since 1906

LOS ANGELES -- In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBI.

"This team's in elite company for the regular season," Manager Dave Roberts said after a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. "But we still know the most important part of the season is yet to come."

At 111-51, the Dodgers ended the regular season 60 games over .500.

"Winning 100 games is crazy. The fact that we won 111 is wild. It's really hard to do," Turner said. "We just kind of kept chugging along."

Clayton Kershaw tuned up for the postseason with nine strikeouts. Turner hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the fifth inning for the NL West champions, who became the NL's winningest team since the 1906 Chicago Cubs went 116-36.

The Dodgers have already clinched the overall No. 1 seed in the postseason and will have home-field advantage throughout. They open the division series on Oct. 11 against the New York Mets or San Diego.

"The first tournament's over. Now the big tournament starts," Freeman said. "No one cares what your numbers were, how many wins you had. Starting Tuesday, it's first one to 11."

CUBS 15, REDS 3 David Bote drove in a season-high five runs for Chicago as Cincinnati lost 100 games for the first time in four decades.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, BREWERS 2 Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and Arizona beat Milwaukee.

GIANTS 8, PADRES 1 David Villar hit two home runs and Austin Slater also connected for San Francisco, which beat playoff-bound San Diego to finish the season at 81-81.

MARLINS 12, BRAVES 9 Rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead Miami over NL East champion Atlanta.

METS 9, NATIONALS 2 Francisco Lindor and New York geared up for the playoffs by routing Washington, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history. Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 3 Miguel Andujar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and Pittsburgh beat playoff-bound St. Louis.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 2 Stephen Vogt homered in the final at-bat of his career and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and Oakland beat Los Angeles. Ohtani (15-9) finished with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings, and he hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI.

GUARDIANS 9, ROYALS 2 Jose Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale (5-6) pitched six solid innings and AL Central champion Cleveland beat Kansas City.

MARINERS 5, TIGERS 4 Julio Rodriguez put an exclamation point on his Rookie of the Year candidacy with his 28th home run, Ty France hit a game-ending single and Seattle beat Detroit.

ORIOLES 5-1, BLUE JAYS 4-5 Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and Toronto beat Baltimore to split a doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Orioles in the opener.

RANGERS 4, YANKEES 2 Aaron Judge was out of the lineup a day after hitting his American League record 62nd home run, and New York lost its regular-season finale to Texas.

RED SOX 6, RAYS 3 Playoff-bound Tampa Bay lost its fifth consecutive game to finish the regular season as J.D. Martinez hit a pair of home runs for last-place Boston.

TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 1 Luis Arraez won the AL batting title, hitting a third-inning double after walking twice to finish the season at .316, and Minnesota rolled past Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 3, PHILLIES 2 Framber Valdez (17-6) struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead Houston past Philadelphia.





