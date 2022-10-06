Downtown developers, officials talk about issues El Dorado faces after vandalism reports

Vandalism happens everywhere, but it was still a surprise to Richard Mason on Tuesday morning when he found an expensive planter knocked over and broken near Marilyn's on the Square.

"They ended up throwing this guy out of Marilyn's -- he had made some obscene remarks and they booted him out of Marilyn's, and evidently he went down the street shoving things over," Mason said on Wednesday. "That one planter was marked $200. It was a very nice planter."

A few other items were also knocked over, and some dangling foliage from hanging planters was ripped out, but luckily the damage was mostly minimal, Mason said, and the incident was likely isolated.

Surveillance footage -- some from a camera at Marilyn's, and some from a camera at the Union County Courthouse -- has been forwarded to the El Dorado Police Department, Mason reported Wednesday.

"I think it'll be taken care of by the police. I imagine he'll receive a knock on the door," Mason said. "I think we're going to see some resolution there."

But vandals have also recently hit another downtown area a little further south -- the Murphy Arts District. Graffiti has recently been spotted on two MAD promotional posters and the Ritchie Grocery Building. And earlier this year, someone drove across the MAD Amphitheater turf, which had to be replaced as a result.

"I think it's very unfortunate because I think our community... through tax-payer dollars and support, we have put a lot of resources, time and effort into developing a community people want to visit and to be a destination place that brings people to our businesses and our community," MAD President and CEO Pam Griffin said Wednesday.

And last weekend, gunshots could be heard from MAD's free Playscape when several juveniles reportedly exchanged gunfire, according to reporting by KTVE. Lt. Andrew Russell, public information officer at the El Dorado Police Department, declined to talk about the case in detail, but he said no arrests have been made, no one was injured and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"All the things going on lately with violence and vandalism completely undermine our efforts," Griffin said. "That's what's frustrating to me is that we work so hard to make this a place people want to be at, so this is unfortunate."

Griffin said the shooting incident Saturday evening occurred under the viaduct on Hillsboro Street and MAD has turned over any information that could help with the police investigation. But she wondered on Wednesday what local officials plan to do to address the issues the city is facing.

"With a lot of the gun violence -- potential gun violence at the fair, and kids taking guns to school, Walmart, under the viaduct -- they're juveniles... Where are their parents? I think we have a massive issue in this town with a lack of parenting, and lack of parents in general," she said. "What are the people in power going to do about it? That's where I think the issue lies."

Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer said the issues of both vandalism and violence are concerning. She spoke with Griffin about the problems Wednesday afternoon, she said, but hadn't yet had a chance to talk to Police Department Chief Kenny Hickman.

However, she did have a proposal for one way the city -- and community -- could try to start addressing the issues.

"I think it might be beneficial to have a meeting, maybe including the Downtown Business Association, MAD, the college (South Arkansas Community College), maybe some of the business owners downtown -- to have them meet with the police chief," she said.

"And I also think it might be beneficial to have some parents there as well," she added, noting that several instances of violence Griffin referred to, like an alleged plot for a "gang shootout" at the county fair recently and reports of El Dorado students carrying guns at school, have involved minors.

"When we talk about elected officials, the City Council -- they pass ordinances, things like curfews, and that's going to be, ultimately, something the police have to enforce, and then if crimes are committed, it goes to the prosecuting attorney," Smith-Creer said. "That might be a reason to bring everybody to the table, so we have an understanding. I would not dare say I want to put pressure on the police or prosecutors without fully understanding their stance in these different situations. I don't think it's a good idea to say what anybody else should be doing without fully understanding what they're doing."

Russell at the Police Department said that due to short staffing, the department can't currently put a special patrol out just to man the downtown area at all hours. Testing for new hires is scheduled for the end of October, and he said he hopes police staff will increase then, but for now, he urged those who consider vandalizing something to think before they act.

"Before you do something like that -- and I know a lot of it is alcohol-induced -- just think, would you want somebody coming to your property and damaging your stuff and then nothing being done about it?" he said.

Penalties for vandalism can vary depending on the value of the property damaged, Russell said.

Mason said despite Tuesday's incident, he is looking forward to MusicFest this weekend. He urged those who think it might be fun to vandalize downtown property to remember that there are lots of surveillance cameras throughout the Square.

"This vandalism (Tuesday) was recorded by one of the many cameras in the downtown," he said. "I think this probably doesn't really affect MusicFest, it was just kind of an isolated incident. We've had some other, minor stuff -- when you have people congregating downtown, late at night, going to bars, you're just going to have to put up with some stuff."

Griffin painted a somewhat darker picture.

"We as a community, as a whole, are going to have to stand up, as a whole, and reject these things and take our community back, because otherwise, why are we here? And why are the people that are investing in our organization investing their money -- both tax dollars and private dollars," she said. "What are we doing if we're just going to let it fall apart because of thugs?"

Smith-Creer highlighted the ongoing 40 Days of Prayer campaign, where local residents are encouraged to come together to pray on the same topics from Oct. 1 through Nov. 9. She said she believes the solution to the issues the city faces will have to come from the community as a whole.

"This has to be a city effort. It's not something where we can just point to the police, and it's not really even something where we can just point to these people who are committing these crimes -- it's a whole city issue," she said. "We set the examples. We're all responsible."