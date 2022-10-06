Police beat: Drugs, gun found; LR student arrested

Drugs, gun found; LR student arrested

A student at Little Rock Central High School was arrested Wednesday after drugs and a gun were discovered in his backpack, according to an email from the school's principal.

A bus driver reported that a student on the bus was using marijuana, leading to four students being detained and searched and the discovery of the weapon in a backpack, Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in the email to parents and staff.

The 17-year-old student, who was not named, was arrested and never made it onto campus, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said. Edwards said he wasn't yet sure what the student will be charged with.

Rousseau's email, which was sent just after 2:40 p.m., did not say when the incident occurred, and Edwards was not immediately able to say when it happened.

The teen "will be disciplined according to the handbook and the law," Rousseau wrote.