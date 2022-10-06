Effect of state’s proposed ‘Religious Freedom’ constitutional amendment are unknown, voters forum told in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The legal consequences of the proposed "religious freedom" amendment to the state constitution are hard to foresee, attendees of a League of Women Voters forum were told Wednesday.

"I can't tell you the impact it would have," said Kristin Higgins, extension program associate for the Public Policy Center of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. The policy center publishes a ballot issue guide aimed at giving voters impartial information on what ballot proposals would do.

The "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment" is listed as Issue 3 on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Higgins made her comments during a forum by video link hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washington County. The state Legislature referred the amendment to voters by act in the last legislative session.

The amendment reads that the "government may never burden a person's freedom of religion except in the rare circumstance" that the government can show the burden imposed is in a "compelling government interest" and that the burden imposed is the least restrictive means of serving that interest.

All but one other state -- Alabama -- of the 10 states with a similar constitutional amendment use the phrase "substantial burden," Higgins said. The Arkansas proposal reads as if any burden at all, however light, could be grounds for objection under the amendment, she said.

Even the Alabama amendment gives extensive legal definitions of what the terms of the amendment mean, Higgins said. Alabama's state constitution shows its religious freedom amendment has seven sections, four of which are longer than the one-paragraph Arkansas proposed amendment in its entirety.

The state passed a law in 2015 against burdening religious practice, but the law makes exceptions for prisons, community correction facilities and jails. The proposed amendment does not, wording of the amendment shows.

"This would have been kicked off the ballot if this had been proposed by petition," said Laura Kellams of Fayetteville, host of Wednesday's forum.

Courts give the Legislature more leeway in proposed constitutional amendments than popular referendums placed on the ballot by petition when proposed amendments are challenged, Kellams said. The courts are leery of overstepping the separation of powers and interfering with the legislative branch, she said.

Higgins agreed with Kellams' analysis, saying courts reviewing legal challenges to proposed amendments presume measures placed by the Legislature are constitutional. The only exceptions have been when the Legislature bundles measures with no common theme in one amendment. The state constitution limits the number of amendments the Legislature can refer to voters to three in any one general election.

Other amendments on the ballot are: Issue 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into session, a power currently reserved only for the governor; Issue 2, which would require ballot initiatives brought to a vote by petition to have a 60% majority to pass instead of a simple majority; and Issue 4, which would legalize recreational marijuana.