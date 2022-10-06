Elite D-lineman enjoys 'down-to-earth' Pittman during visit

Getting prospects on campus multiple times is key in recruiting, and Arkansas football hosted the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation for a second time last weekend.

Williams Nwaneri, 6-5, 250 pounds, of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, is a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 17 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. He is the No. 2 recruit in his class in Missouri, second only to receiver Ryan Wingo, who also visited the Razorbacks last Saturday.

“Really how much energy the crowd had,” said Nwaneri of the highlight of his trip to Arkansas.

He has offers from the Razorbacks, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota and other programs. Nwaneri has 16 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 8 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup in 5 games this season.

He recorded 43 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and 1 pass deflection as a sophomore.

Nwaneri visited the Razorbacks in April and came away impressed with Coach Sam Pittman. With Arkansas hosting about 90 prospects last Saturday, his time with Pittman was limited.

“It was very brief, but he said he was happy to see me again and that he hopes that I enjoy my visit,” said Nwaneri, who noted he plans to return for another trip to Fayetteville. "I like how he seems very down-to-earth and is just himself when he talks to you.”

It is sill early in the process, but Nwaneri does like the Razorbacks.

“They're definitely a contender,” he said.



