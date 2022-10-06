Get to know: Arkansas guard target Dink Pate

Arkansas target and consensus 4-star guard Dink Pate is in constant contact with Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff.

"I talk to Coach Musselman every day, every night," Pate said in a Sept. 20 interview.

Pate, 6-8, 180, of Dallas Pinkston, has more than 25 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, TCU, Texas A&M, Houston, LSU, Auburn and Central Florida.

He averaged 10 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds per game for Team Trae Young on the Adidas circuit during the summer. He has classified his relationship with friend and Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black as "real tight."

Pate, who has a 3.4 grade point average, has recently said he plans to visit Arkansas.

Nickname: Dink

Coach Eric Musselman is: A cool coach. Love talking to him.

Funniest basketball moment: Tripped over my own feet when the ball was coming my way

If I couldn't play basketball, I would want to star in: Acting

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Ability to copy everyone’s superpower

My pet peeve is: Being called by my real name

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Tupac Shakur

My hidden talent is: Rapping

Your favorite fast food chain: Chick-fil-A

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Burgers

I will never ever eat: Cheese sandwich

Favorite junk food: Fruit snacks

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Candy

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Taraji P. Henson

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: California

I’m terrified of: Black cats

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Outside of a hotel

Love or hate horror movies: Love

Cat or dog person: Dog

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: Things don’t go my way

Which do you prefer Twitter, snapchat, instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Control what you can control

Role model and why: Tupac, because he’s one of the most influential and inspirational rappers, and the best rapper to touch a microphone

Three words to describe me: Funny, charming, loving

People would be surprised that I: Can rap