Gunfire injures 3 in Hot Springs, police say

by Steven Mross/Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 10:03 a.m.
Hot Springs police units block off the front parking area at the Exxon station at Grand and Central avenues Wednesday evening where one alleged shooting victim was located. - Photo by Steven Mross of The Sentinel-Record

Three people were shot Wednesday evening shortly before 6:30 p.m., Hot Springs police said.

Police were investigating whether the shootings happened at one or multiple locations.

There was a shooting call on School Street with one person injured, and shortly after there was an injured person reported at the Exxon, 1200 Central Ave., Hot Springs police spokesman officer Omar Cervantes said. Another shooting victim was reported at a local hospital, according to Cervantes.

All three victims had gunshot wounds, but none were fatal, Cervantes said, He noted that a "person of interest" in the gunfire was located and taken to the Police Department.

"It started on School Street with three possible victims and detectives are working two crime scenes," he said.

[Video not playing? Click here to watch » youtube.com/embed/DQ7s7uIu7Lc

