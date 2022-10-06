Hegwoods, Zebras focus on unbeaten Mills





The Pine Bluff Zebras' keyword of the week -- focus.

Staying focused is how the Zebras are preparing for Friday's game against the undefeated Mills Comets (6-0, 4-0 in 5A-Central). Pine Bluff (4-1, 3-1) travels to Little Rock's Mills High Stadium to take on the 5A fourth-ranked team in a major Friday night matchup.

"Mills is a good team," Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said. "They have a lot of Division I athletes and so do we, so this game is going to come down to who makes the least mistakes."

On Wednesday afternoon, the Zebras were huddled around a whiteboard studying plays before hitting the practice field for a few minutes then tackling homework during their daily two-hour study hall.

Senior twin wide receivers Blake and Blare Hegwood said Williams told the team not to look back at their 49-14 homecoming win against the Beebe Badgers last week. Instead, they need to laser-focus on Mills, a worthy opponent that wants the win as bad as the Zebras.

"We working hard," Blare Hegwood said. "We have to stay focused."

Blake echoed his brother.

"Focused," Blake Hegwood said.

Blake Hegwood averages about 21.7 yards per game. In the game against Beebe, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder made a 52-yard touchdown reception.

"We can't let the homecoming game distract us," Blake Hegwood said.

Blare Hegwood, 6 feet, 148 pounds, has been playing football with his brother since they were kids throwing the ball in the neighborhood and at little league games.

Both said if they ever had the opportunity to go pro, they would. Williams, though, instills in his players that no player can count on a professional sports career. They have to have a Plan B.

"It's always good to have a back up plan," Blake Hegwood said.

The Hegwoods, who grew up in Pine Bluff, also play Zebra baseball. Both plan to attend college. Blake Hegwood wants to study sports management, and Blare Hegwood is divided between sports medicine and art.

The twins are loyal to their coach who has developed a "character curriculum" for his players about how to act on and off the field. The Hegwoods said they never wanted to let Williams down. On the night before the game, the twins stay home to avoid trouble, they said.

"Coach always says stay home," Blake Hegwood said. "If you go out, stay in your own lane, Coach says, and if you see trouble stay away."

Williams said he wanted to give the Hegwoods their playing opportunities this year because as seniors, their high school football career is quickly coming to an end.

"The twins are seniors so they know their time is running out," Williams said. "It was hard to get them to trust the process at first but sometimes you. Have to show someone who you are to get them to buy in to what you are trying to do. They are great kids and I hope they an opportunity to go play football on the next level."

The wide receivers' next mission, along with their teammates and coaches, is hitting the field in tip-top shape against Mills.

"My coaching staff have really ramped up their coaching, making sure the kids are paying attention to detail," Williams said. "We haven't done anything special for this game. We just continue to focus on us and get us better. If we do that, we should be successful against not only Mills but any future team."

JEFFERSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's games

Morrilton at White Hall (homecoming), 7 p.m.

Fordyce at Dollarway, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Mills, 7 p.m.

Blare Hegwood is choosing between sports medicine and art for his college studies. (Special to The Commercial/Courtesy of Micheal Williams)





