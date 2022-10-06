Sections
High school football schedule

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:03 a.m.

Friday's games

7A-Central

Bryant at LR Central

Conway at Cabot

Jonesboro at FS Northside

LR Southwest at North Little Rock

7A-West

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage

FS Southside at Fayetteville^, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers at Bentonville West

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale

6A-East

El Dorado at West Memphis

Greene County Tech at Benton

LR Catholic at Sheridan

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

6A-West

Greenbrier at Lake Hamilton

Mountain Home at LR Christian

Siloam Springs

at Pulaski Academy

Van Buren at Russellville

5A-Central

Pine Bluff at Mills

Joe T. Robinson at Maumelle

Morrilton at White Hall

Vilonia at Beebe

5A-East

Brookland at Southside Batesville

Forrest City at Batesville

Paragould at Nettleton

Wynne at Valley View

5A-South

Camden Fairview at Magnolia

Hope at LR Parkview*

Hot Springs at De Queen

Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-West

Farmington at Dardanelle

Harrison at Shiloh Christian

Pea Ridge at Alma

Prairie Grove at Clarksville

4A-1

Berryville at Elkins

Green Forest at Gentry

Huntsville at Gravette

Lincoln at Ozark

4A-2

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Lonoke at Cave City

Riverview at Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville at Highland

Pocahontas at Harrisburg

Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside

Trumann at Gosnell

4A-4

Bauxite at Clinton

Dover at Benton Harmony Grove

Lamar at Mayflower

Pottsville

at Central Arkansas Christian

4A-7

Ashdown at Malvern

Mena at Nashville

4A-8

Crossett at DeWitt

Hamburg at Monticello

Star City at Helena-West Helena

Warren at Dumas

3A-1

Booneville at Greenland

Cedarville at Hackett

Charleston at Mansfield

Lavaca at West Fork

3A-2

Newport at Atkins

Quitman at Yellville-Summit

Salem at Melbourne

3A-3

Hoxie at Corning

Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

3A-4

Bismarck at Glen Rose

Jessieville at Paris

Magnet Cove at Centerpoint

3A-5

Fouke at Prescott

Smackover at Junction City

3A-6

Fordyce at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Lake Village at Drew Central

Rison at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Bigelow at Hector

Decatur

at Conway Christian

Mountainburg at Magazine

2A-2

Clarendon at McCrory

Cross County at East Poinsett County

Earle at Marianna

Marked Tree at Des Arc

2A-3

Foreman at Poyen

Lafayette County at Mount Ida

Mineral Springs at Dierks

2A-4

Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden

Baptist Prep at Hampton

Hazen at England

Nonconference

Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest

at Parkers Chapel

EIGHT-MAN

2A-North

KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.

Rector at Brinkley

2A-South

Hermitage at Woodlawn

Marvell-Elaine at Strong

Mountain Pine at Spring Hill

3A

Cedar Ridge at Marshall

Mountain View at Cutter-Morning Star

Rose Bud at Genoa Central

Subiaco Academy at Fountain Lake

*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Print Headline: High school football schedule

