High school football schedule

Friday's games
7A-Central
Bryant at LR Central
Conway at Cabot
Jonesboro at FS Northside
LR Southwest at North Little Rock
7A-West
Bentonville at Rogers Heritage
FS Southside at Fayetteville^, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale
6A-East
El Dorado at West Memphis
Greene County Tech at Benton
LR Catholic at Sheridan
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
6A-West
Greenbrier at Lake Hamilton
Mountain Home at LR Christian
Siloam Springs
at Pulaski Academy
Van Buren at Russellville
5A-Central
Pine Bluff at Mills
Joe T. Robinson at Maumelle
Morrilton at White Hall
Vilonia at Beebe
5A-East
Brookland at Southside Batesville
Forrest City at Batesville
Paragould at Nettleton
Wynne at Valley View
5A-South
Camden Fairview at Magnolia
Hope at LR Parkview*
Hot Springs at De Queen
Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside
5A-West
Farmington at Dardanelle
Harrison at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Alma
Prairie Grove at Clarksville
4A-1
Berryville at Elkins
Green Forest at Gentry
Huntsville at Gravette
Lincoln at Ozark
4A-2
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Lonoke at Cave City
Riverview at Stuttgart
4A-3
Blytheville at Highland
Pocahontas at Harrisburg
Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside
Trumann at Gosnell
4A-4
Bauxite at Clinton
Dover at Benton Harmony Grove
Lamar at Mayflower
Pottsville
at Central Arkansas Christian
4A-7
Ashdown at Malvern
Mena at Nashville
4A-8
Crossett at DeWitt
Hamburg at Monticello
Star City at Helena-West Helena
Warren at Dumas
3A-1
Booneville at Greenland
Cedarville at Hackett
Charleston at Mansfield
Lavaca at West Fork
3A-2
Newport at Atkins
Quitman at Yellville-Summit
Salem at Melbourne
3A-3
Hoxie at Corning
Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge at Piggott
3A-4
Bismarck at Glen Rose
Jessieville at Paris
Magnet Cove at Centerpoint
3A-5
Fouke at Prescott
Smackover at Junction City
3A-6
Fordyce at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Lake Village at Drew Central
Rison at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Bigelow at Hector
Decatur
at Conway Christian
Mountainburg at Magazine
2A-2
Clarendon at McCrory
Cross County at East Poinsett County
Earle at Marianna
Marked Tree at Des Arc
2A-3
Foreman at Poyen
Lafayette County at Mount Ida
Mineral Springs at Dierks
2A-4
Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden
Baptist Prep at Hampton
Hazen at England
Nonconference
Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest
at Parkers Chapel
EIGHT-MAN
2A-North
KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.
Rector at Brinkley
2A-South
Hermitage at Woodlawn
Marvell-Elaine at Strong
Mountain Pine at Spring Hill
3A
Cedar Ridge at Marshall
Mountain View at Cutter-Morning Star
Rose Bud at Genoa Central
Subiaco Academy at Fountain Lake
*At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville