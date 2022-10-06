



Happy birthday (Oct. 6): Your goals are not typical, and this gives you an advantage. There's less competition and a chance to make a name for yourself. A surge of confidence will have you branching out in your social and professional life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You wonder who you might have been if you'd gone right instead of left or left instead of right. It's only a helpful flight of fancy if you apply it going forward. Otherwise, stick with the policy: no regrets.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Not everyone knows what you're good at, nor do they need to, but you'd benefit from letting just a few more people in on your offerings. The more people you can help, the more confident you become.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Relationships get interesting when you're willing to take more risks. Would you relinquish control, or would you take more? Either way, it's a gamble. Maybe you'll do a little of both. That's the flexibility that leads to fun.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your energy is high. After working hard, you'll play hard. At some point the intersection of work and play blurs. The labels don't matter; it's all a reflection of who you are and the spirit in which you approach things.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're about to meet someone who will help you do the very thing you've so long wanted, but never had the opportunity to do. As exciting as that is, preparing for it will be even better.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Home can be as much an emotional state as it is a physical space. It exists as much in your imagination as it does on your street. If you're in the location of home but don't feel at home, it's something to consider and fix today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's no room for self-consciousness today because you're so focused on experiencing all you can. You'll feel most alive when expressing yourself. Favored expressions include conversation, sports, music and dance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Spiritual sustenance isn't always drawn from on high. Often it comes from key memories, traditions and sacred touchstones. Connect with what makes you feel grounded and consider making a ritual of it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The philosopher Cosino DeGregrio said, "Beware the flatterer: he feeds you with an empty spoon." There have been times you were hungry enough to accept the placebo effect and eat it right up, but not today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A purchase may give you a rush of excitement because you anticipate your life being different after the money changes hands. Be prepared for some setup and maintenance too — it's the less visible part of the deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are too close to your own abilities to see how magnificent they are. Take your work to a foreign arena so you can experience it objectively. Bonus points for going so far away that people will appreciate your accent.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Beware of trying too hard to do things the right way. It's likely that your shortcomings are a big part of what makes your work interesting. Work that's too perfect comes off as boring.

MERCURY CONUNDRUM

To curb bad habits and enact good ones, you must be able to determine which is which. Sometimes pleasing people is a virtue, but other times it’s a flaw — and the same goes for exercise, love and vegetables. An approach of open-minded flexibility will serve the modern dilemmas of the day.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Lovely Libran Carole Lombard was born on this day in 1908. The beloved star of drama and comedy was one of the highest paid in the 1930’s, famously wed Clark Gable and tragically died with 21 passengers in a plane crash near Las Vegas. Lombard exuded the grace of Venus-ruled Libra, and her Pisces Moon was an aspect to give a thespian a leg up. Pisces is the most empathetic of influences, and Pisces moon people slip easily into a character’s mindset.



