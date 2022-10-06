• Erin Wenzel, who sued Portland, Ore., over police use of force at a protest against police brutality, claiming an officer "ran at her and violently slammed into her with a nightstick," breaking her arm and leading to PTSD, was awarded $40,000, though she'd sought $450,000.

• Jody Greene, sheriff of Columbus County, N.C., was suspended after being recorded calling employees by derogatory names and saying "Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he's a snake," giving the district attorney time to make a case for permanent removal.

• Babak Broumand, a former FBI agent in Lafayette, Calif., faces up to 45 years in prison for accepting $150,000 in "cash, checks, private jet flights, a Ducati motorcycle, hotel stays, escorts, meals, and other items" to give confidential information to a man tied to organized crime.

• Garland Nelson of Braymer, Mo., awaits sentencing in a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers, but he's already been sentenced to two life terms without parole for the murders.

• Robert Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House, was tearful as he got 25 months in prison for health care fraud and money laundering and was ordered to pay back $2.7 million after his pharmacy billed insurance programs for prescriptions that were never picked up.

• Shaun Ferguson, police chief of New Orleans, said "gunfire erupted and we're still trying to determine who discharged and why" after a deputy constable and a property manager were shot while serving an eviction notice, with both in stable condition.

• LaToya Cantrell, mayor of New Orleans, says she will pay the city back for nearly $30,000 worth of first-class upgrades on flights to Switzerland and France, a reversal that came after a council member and City Hall officials voiced protests.

• Katie Darling, who is challenging U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise in Louisiana, released a much-viewed campaign ad on social media that features video of her giving birth, gripping the side of a bed while in labor.

• Lakisha Papoutsakis of Northborough, Mass., who was accepted by Northeastern University School of Law, said, "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so amazing,' and then it was like, 'Oh no, sorry, April Fool's Day,'" as she learned a "technical error" had sent hundreds of erroneous emails.