Indy, Denver seek season turnaround

DENVER -- Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other's pain.

None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks this season has a winning record heading into October.

Two of them square off tonight when Ryan's beleaguered Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) visit Wilson's banged-up Denver Broncos (2-2).

Both QBs have found a rough transition to their new teams and both are missing key offensive and defensive players on a short week.

Ryan has eight turnovers in four games, has been sacked 15 times and fumbled nine times in his first season since leaving Atlanta. Wilson is off to the slowest start of his career with just four TD passes in his first season out of Seattle.

New surroundings, new teammates, new terminology are all hurdles that even former MVPs such as Ryan or Super Bowl winners such as Wilson have to overcome.

"I think there's definitely an adjustment of learning kind of the new verbiage," Ryan said. "I liken it to when you're learning Spanish or whatever when you're in high school and you know what you want to say, and sometimes just can't get it out."

He said he's getting fluent in his new system, and Wilson said so is he.

"I think here, the transition has been great," Wilson insisted. "Obviously, it's a different environment, a different challenge and everything else, but I think what's made it so great here, for me personally, is my teammates."

Wilson, however, has lost some of those teammates, notably wide receiver Tim Patrick and featured running back Javonte Williams to injured knees. Also out for at least a month with an injured knee is pass-rushing free agent acquisition Randy Gregory.

The Colts ruled out the NFL's reigning rushing champ, Jonathan Taylor (toe, ankle) and playmaking safety Julian Blackmon (ankle). In concussion protocol are three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

Injuries or not, it's little surprise that Ryan and Wilson are off to slow starts with their new teams as are Marcus Mariota in Atlanta, Baker Mayfield in Charlotte, Carson Wentz in Washington and Jacoby Brissett in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky was benched in Pittsburgh for rookie Kenny Pickett after succeeding Ben Roethlisberger and going 1-3.

Peyton Manning started out 2-3 in Denver a decade ago before winning 11 in a row, and Tom Brady lost five of his first 12 in Tampa two years ago before guiding the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win.

Even if their QBs hit their strides after struggling through September, similar turnarounds may be asking too much for the Colts and Broncos given the injuries ravishing their rosters.

Nyheim Hines, is set for a heavier workload with Taylor out, and Philip Lindsay also could get significant action for the first time this season.

Lindsay, the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl when he was with his hometown Broncos in 2018, relishes the opportunity to return to the state where he grew up, played college football and spent his first three NFL seasons.

"It would be a great little story," Lindsay said of having his toddler son see him play in Denver.

Broncos fans were pining for Lindsay -- who has never lost a fumble in 703 touches -- after Melvin Gordon fumbled for the fifth time in five games Sunday at Las Vegas. It was returned for a 68-yard touchdown and marked his 25th career fumble. After Williams got hurt, Mike Boone went in but failed to pick up a couple of big blitzes and dropped two key passes.

All of this led to the Broncos signing Latavius Murray off the Saints' practice squad Monday shortly after the veteran running back flew back from London, where he ran for a touchdown in New Orleans' loss to the Vikings.

Colts at Broncos

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Broncos by 3 1/2

SERIES Tied 14-14; Colts beat Broncos 15-13 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Colts lost to Titans 24-17; Broncos lost at Raiders 32-23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(27) 87.8;RUSH;109.5 (18)

(10) 252.0;PASS; 226.3 (T18)

(19) 339.8;YARDS;335.8 (21)

(32) 14.3;POINTS;16.5 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS;VS.;BRONCOS (RK)

(6) 89.5;RUSH;114.0 (18)

(10) 207.5;PASS;170.8 (5)

(6) 297.0;YARDS;284.8 (4)

(T13) 21.3;POINTS;17.0 (T5)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos RB Melvin Gordon has 4 fumbles in Denver's first 4 games this season, including one that was returned 68 yards for a TD last week at Las Vegas. It's the most fumbles for any RB so far in 2022.