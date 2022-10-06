Jacksonville wife held in fatal shooting

A woman was arrested Tuesday on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of her husband, authorities said.

Dian Parker, 47, shot her husband, Dwayne, in the neck during an argument, the Jacksonville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Dwayne Parker was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at 1723 Pinon Lane about 12:40 p.m.

Investigators determined domestic violence had occurred, according to the post. The criminal investigations division obtained a search warrant for the residence, the post says.

Parker was being held in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening.