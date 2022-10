A man was found dead after being shot in Jonesboro on Monday, police say.

Larry Jones, 43, was found dead about 9:30 p.m. at 1727 Irby St., where officers responded to a notification about a shooting, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Police are still unsure where exactly in the residence he was shot, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the city's police department, said on Wednesday.

Smith said no arrests had been made, but police were still interviewing people and working on leads.