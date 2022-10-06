Judge stops gun ban in recreation spaces

PHILADELPHIA — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and other deadly weapons from indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools.

Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after a legal challenge, citing Pennsylvania law that prohibits any city or county from passing gun-control measures, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The Gun Owners of America, on behalf of several state residents, filed a lawsuit immediately after Kenny’s order, the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits. Attorneys for the city had cited its role as a property owner managing its facilities, saying that distinguished the order from previous legislation passed by the city council and struck down in court.