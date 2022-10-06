Show teachers' worth

On Oct. 3, I attended a joint meeting of the Senate and House Education Committees regarding recommendations for teacher raises. I retired from teaching in May 2022 after 19 years, and have loved this calling. I'm worried about the many teachers that are leaving the profession. Education data show that an effective teacher is the No. 1 component that determines a child's growth in terms of academics, confidence, perseverance, and overall outlook.

How do we overcome this exodus? Society must place respect and resources toward the teaching profession. Teachers and classified personnel have to be well-compensated financially. This must be the committee's main objective in the recommendation. This compensation should be so bold that teachers from other states would want to move to Arkansas. Competition elevates outcomes.

In the meeting, many other concerns were addressed which were worthy and scrutinized. Many were worthwhile, but the first step has to be bold teacher raises for recruitment and retention. Sen. Colby Fulfer touched on this in his oral comments. Another point which was noteworthy was the need for all members to view in writing the recommendations in order to make informed decisions.

Funding could have been taken care of earlier this year with the federal relief money. Unfortunately, that was tabled and an advocacy study was created. A recommendation from the committee is due to the governor's office Nov. 1.

Arkansas can do better ... not just better. Be bold! Show teachers their true worth.

VIRGINIA YEATMAN

Little Rock

Don't deserve a vote

I believe the six Arkansans running for office who have tax liens against them shouldn't deserve a vote. Not just because they haven't managed their own lives better, but because of their stupidity in thinking no would notice.

And Martin Lilly, an attorney for 32 years and owing $80,000--really? He is already stimulating a whole new line of lawyer jokes!

JULI ODUM

Farmington

If you think it, it is ...

Re human evolution of thought:

René Descartes (1637): I think, therefore I am.

Donald Trump (2022): I think it, therefore it is.

WILLIAM LEWIS

Little Rock