Michigan approves perks for 2 factories

LANSING, Mich. -- A state economic development board voiced initial approval Wednesday to some $411 million in incentives for two battery facilities estimated to cost $4 billion and bring nearly 4,500 jobs to Michigan.

Pending approval by state lawmakers, the incentives are expected to come from a reserve fund created less than a year ago to help the state land major business expansions in the wake of reports that Dearborn, Mich.-based Ford Motor Co. has plans to build electric vehicle battery plants in other states.

"We are in global competition to make sure that Michigan stays on the cutting edge of auto manufacturing. Investments like the ones that we've announced today are game changers," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday.

A Michigan energy-storage company, Our Next Energy Inc., would be allocated $236 million in the agreement for an up to $1.6 billion project in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

An allocation of $175 million in incentives would go to a planned $2.4 billion facility by Chinese manufacturer Gotion High-tech Co. Ltd. in Big Rapids in northern Michigan.

The primary functions of the facilities would be to build components used in EV batteries.

President Joe Biden showcased his administration's efforts to promote EVs during an appearance at the Detroit auto show last month, when Biden proclaimed Michigan was "building the future of the electric vehicle."

Under the newly passed Inflation Reduction Act, EV batteries must be built in the United States or in countries with which the U.S. maintains free trade agreements, such as Canada and Mexico, to be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation board passed the incentives Wednesday, but final approval will need to come from the state House and Senate appropriations committees. A timeline for the committees' approval is unknown, according to a spokesman.

The $2.4 billion Gotion project, which is planned for a 523-acre site in Big Rapids, is expected to create 2,350 jobs with average wages of $29.42 per hour, according to the company's proposal.

The facility will include a cathode plant and an anode plant, two components that are key to EV batteries. The board also approved a 30-year Renaissance Zone that was forwarded last week by county officials to save the company an estimated $540 million.

Our Next Energy's 59,589-square-foot facility planned in Novi will cost up to $1.6 billion and is expected to create 2,112 new jobs. The facility, according to the company's proposal, will create "battery packs for commercial and consumer Electric Vehicles."

Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of the state economic development corporation, said the $411 million in incentives are performance-based in the event a company doesn't meet its targets.

"If the company performs but then subsequently has nonperformance, and if that nonperformance isn't subsequently remedied, then those state tax dollars will be returned back to the taxpayers of Michigan," Messer said.

The Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund was passed last year by the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature with a $1.5 billion budget.

To date, $794 million in incentives have been used from the reserve, including a $666 million allocation in March for General Motors Co. projects and another $101 million in July for Ford projects. Lawmakers approved an additional $846 million last week to replenish the fund.

"Michigan has to compete for the jobs of tomorrow, and the only way to do that is to be in the game," Curtis Hertel, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said last week.