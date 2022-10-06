Mom held in shooting death of girl, 1

Little Rock police on Wednesday released more details in a Tuesday shooting that killed a 1-year-old girl, leaving a woman facing a manslaughter charge.

Keiundrea Davis, 29, of Little Rock, told police who arrived at 11715 Doe Run Drive just after noon Tuesday that her daughter, Raniyah Basir, 1, had shot herself, according to an incident report.

The child died later that afternoon of a gunshot wound in the head. The report lists her as Davis' stepchild.

Davis was taken to the 12th Street Substation for questioning and was charged with manslaughter in the death. She was being held Wednesday in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Rahim Basir, 25, of Little Rock, also lives at the address, the report says, and was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a prohibited weapon.

It was not clear if the gun Basir is accused of owning illegally was the same as the one involved in the child's death. That detail is part of the ongoing investigation, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.