NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

NOTE Race winners are listed in parentheses

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3 (Justin Haley)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Ryan Preece)

Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Brad Keselowski)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Chris Buescher)

Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 Wise Power 400 (Kyle Larson)

March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Alex Bowman)

March 13 Ruoff Mortgage 500 (Chase Briscoe)

March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (William Byron)

March 27 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Ross Chastain)

April 3 Toyota Owners 400 (Denny Hamlin)

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Tyler Reddick)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Christopher Bell)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Justin Haley)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Ty Dillon)

April 17 Food City Dirt Race (Kyle Busch)

April 24 GEICO 500 (Ross Chastain)

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne (Chase Elliott)

May 8 Goodyear 400 (Joey Logano)

May 15 AdventHealth 400 (Kurt Busch)

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Daniel Suárez)

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Ryan Blaney)

May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Denny Hamlin)

June 5 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (Joey Logano)

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Daniel Suárez)

June 26 Ally 400 (Chase Elliott)

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America (Tyler Reddick)

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Chase Elliott)

July 17 Ambetter 301 (Christopher Bell)

July 24 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 (Chase Elliott)

July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Tyler Reddick)

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at The Glen (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Austin Dillon)

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500 (Erik Jones)

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook (Bubba Wallace)

Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Chris Buescher)

Sept. 25 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Tyler Reddick)

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 (Chase Elliott)

SUNDAY Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race