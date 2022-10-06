State airport loses United Newark link

A United Airlines flight between New Jersey and Northwest Arkansas has been discontinued for good, the airport confirmed Wednesday.

Travel brand Afar reported earlier this month that United Airlines was cutting 12 routes and four cities from its offering of flights.

Alex English, public affairs manager for Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill confirmed the flight between New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and Northwest Arkansas National Airport had been canceled.

She said the daily flight had been suspended about two months ago. She said the airport hopes the flight to Newark will eventually return.

— John Magsam

Rancher sentenced for defrauding Tyson

A rancher who got Tyson Foods Inc. to pay him $233 million to raise nonexistent cattle was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in federal prison.

Cody Allen Easterday of Mesa, Wash., pleaded guilty last year to running a scheme from 2016 to 2020 in which he submitted false invoices to Tyson and another unnamed company for costs relating to 265,000 head of “ghost cattle.” The other company paid him $11 million.

“Mr. Easterday amassed significant personal wealth, yet he wanted more, so he defrauded his victims of nearly a quarter billion dollars by charging for cattle that never existed,” said Vanessa Waldref, the top federal prosecutor in Spokane, Wash.

The case is one of the largest fraud schemes ever prosecuted in eastern Washington, Waldref said.

Easterday, 51, used the $244 million for personal and company expenses, as well as to cover about $200 million in commodities trading losses. He was also charged with defrauding CME Group Inc., which operates the world’s largest futures market, by submitting false paperwork that got his company, Easterday Ranches Inc., exempted from position limits on live cattle contracts.

His contract with Tyson and the other company called for him to repay them with interest once the cattle were slaughtered and sold at market, retaining the difference as profit.

As part of his plea, Easterday agreed to pay $244 million in restitution.

— Bloomberg News

Index falls to 751.19 after drop of 14.78

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 751.19, down 14.78.

“Stocks fell early in the trading session following weakness in foreign markets combined with rising U.S. bond yields in response to solid economic data but clawed back to finish relatively unchanged for the day led by the energy and information technology sectors,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



