Aah, October. The calendar's mature beauty. Freed from the storms of June and the malaise of August, it delivers crunching leaves, open windows and the crispness of a fall afternoon in the approaching gloam . . . .

In these parts, it means Friday night lights, deer camp, and bales of cotton along the side of the road.

For some of us, it kicks off the best three-month stretch of the year. All the accompanying frills, from the "something wicked" to the one thing divine, provide a glorious send-off into the gray waste of January.

And though Indian summer can linger, October triggers acclamation. To cooler temperatures and to a different mind-set. You know, of being able to walk outside. Without fear of a hospital visit.

Ray Bradbury called us October people. Breathe it in, fellow countrymen.

From Mr. Bradbury's "The October Country":

"October Country ... that country where it is always turning late in the year. That country where the hills are fog and the rivers are mist; where noons go quickly, dusks and twilights linger, and midnights stay. That country composed in the main of cellars, sub-cellars, coal-bins, closets, attics, and pantries faced away from the sun. That country whose people are autumn people, thinking only autumn thoughts. Whose people passing at night on the empty walks sound like rain. . . ."