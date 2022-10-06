BASEBALL

Royals fire Mike Matheny

Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, when the club hoped it was turning the corner from also-ran to contender again. But plagued by poor pitching, struggles from young position players and failed experiments with veterans, the Royals were largely out of playoff contention by the middle of summer. The disappointing product led owner John Sherman last month to fire longtime front office executive Dayton Moore, the architect of back-to-back American League champions and the 2015 World Series title team. Moore was replaced by one of his longtime understudies, J.J. Picollo, who made the decision to fire Matheny hours after the season ended.

Nevin to keep Angels’ job

The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak. Nevin learned he got the job when General Manager Perry Minasian reached out Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Protester files suit

A protester who ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night home game against the Rams has filed a police report after being subdued by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner. Santa Clara Police Department Lt. Cuong Phan confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the department has an active investigation of the incident, which meant he could provide few other details. Wagner reacted with bemusement when asked about the protester’s complaint, which was made Tuesday. “I heard about it, but it is what it is,” Wagner said at the Rams’ training complex. “It’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him.” Wagner flattened the protester who ran across the field and toward the Rams’ sideline while waving a device emitting pink smoke shortly before halftime at Levi’s Stadium.

Former Bears’ GM dies

Former Chicago Bears executive Jerry Vainisi, the general manager when the team won Super Bowl XX in January 1986, died Tuesday at age 80. Vainisi served as Bears GM for four seasons, promoted to that post by franchise founder and owner George Halas in summer 1983. The team confirmed Vainisi’s death Wednesday evening. Vainisi remained in that role through the end of the 1986 season, and during that span, under the guidance of Coach Mike Ditka, the Bears won 52 games and four NFC Central championships and put together an iconic season in 1985. They went 15-1 during the regular season, then steamrolled three opponents in the postseason by a combined score of 91-10 en route to their only Super Bowl title.

Panthers’ safety on IR

The Carolina Panthers’ defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. he will miss at least four games. Chinn, 24, was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to Arizona and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.

Clemson players sued

Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II are being sued by a U.S. postal worker whose car Davis collided with last year. The suit was filed Wednesday in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court. The suit alleges that Greene and Davis were racing their cars and driving recklessly when Davis’ vehicle hit a mail delivery truck driven by Karen Alvarez in July 2021. Davis was arrested by the Clemson Police Department and charged with reckless driving after the accident.

BASKETBALL

Wizards’ Kispert injured

Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced Wednesday. Kispert stepped on an opponent’s foot during Sunday’s preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games. The 6-6 Kispert, Washington’s first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.

TENNIS

Swiatek advances

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Agel Open after Ajla Tomljanovic retired with an injury during the second set of their second-round match Wednesday. The Polish U.S. Open champion was leading 7-5, 2-2 when her Australian opponent retired due to a left knee injury at the indoor hardcourt event in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava. Swiatek will next face American qualifier Catherine McNally or Karolina Muchova. Home favorite and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova upset second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal against this year’s Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, who rallied to eliminate Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.

Djokovic dominates

Novak Djokovic delivered a near-flawless performance to ease into the second round of the Astana Open in Astana, Kazakhstan, with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Cristian Garin on Wednesday as he goes for a third consecutive tournament title. Djokovic dropped just six points on his serve and won the last five games to seal the win in just 62 minutes. Djokovic is coming off a victory in Tel Aviv last week and — aside from a match at the Laver Cup — the Wimbledon champion hasn’t lost since the French Open quarterfinals. Djokovic will next play Botic van de Zandschulp. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz lost in the opening round Tuesday.