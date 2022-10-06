100 years ago

Oct. 6, 1922

TRUMAN -- Warrants have been issued for 14 Truman residents on a charge of interfering with the general election, following the reported theft of the box containing the Truman ballots from the safe deposit vault of a local bank. The warrants are for the arrest of some of the best known men here, and were issued at the request of Cecil Shane, prosecuting attorney for this district. According to a report to the prosecuting attorney, the cashier of the bank was overpowered by 75 armed men after the ballot box had been placed in the bank vault, and the cashier was compelled to turn over the box. The ballot box still is missing.

50 years ago

Oct. 6, 1972

• Former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller released a statement Thursday saying he had undergone exploratory surgery and that the findings had prompted his medical team to consider chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Rockefeller entered the New York Hospital at New York city September 24 for tests in connection with a possibly malignant cyst which had been removed from his armpit. The cyst had been removed the previous week at a Morrilton doctor's office.

25 years ago

Oct. 6, 1997

PINE BLUFF -- About half of the state's prison population has been ordered to give blood samples that could be used to implicate them should they commit more crimes. Max Mobley, deputy director for health and correctional programs for the state Department of Correction, said a new state law prohibits prison officials from releasing inmates who have been convicted of violent or sex crimes without first obtaining DNA samples from them. "By the time we are finished, these guys will have in their minds that this is another way they can get caught," Mobley said. Once samples are collected from current inmates, the tests will be administered when new inmates convicted of sexual or violent offenses begin incarceration. Because several of the offenses cited in the new law are misdemeanors, county jails also must take samples from some inmates.

10 years ago

Oct. 6, 2012

CONWAY -- Jack Gillean, the University of Central Arkansas' former chief of staff, was charged Friday with four felony offenses, three of them over accusations that he helped a student repeatedly steal academic tests from professors' offices. Gillean, 55, was charged with three felony counts of commercial burglary in addition to one felony count of fraudulent insurance acts and one count of issuing a false financial statement, a misdemeanor. Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland filed the charges in Faulkner County Circuit Court after an almost four-month investigation.