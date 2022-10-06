PREP FOOTBALL: Friday’s Matchups

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville 4-1, 2-0 7A-West; Heritage 3-2, 1-1.

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Heritage -- Eric Munoz.

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145). Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB Amere Dingle (Jr., 5-8, 175), DB Alex Saelzler (Sr., 5-8, 155); WR/DB J.J. Lockett (Sr., 6-2, 175).

THE SCOOP It's been all Bentonville in this series as the Tigers have won all 14 meetings, including a 49-14 decision last year at home. ... Ficklin has compiled 712 yards and 13 TDs rushing through five games, giving him 3,244 yards and 51 TDs on the ground in his career at Bentonville. ... Nye has thrown for 1,183 yards and 15 TDs with only one interception, with his leading receiver being C.J. Brown (20 receptions, 442 yards, 6 TDs). ... Tomescko had two interceptions last week against Fort Smith Southside, and he has four of the Tigers' five this season. ... Heritage snapped a 33-game conference losing streak against its first-ever win over Har-Ber, thanks to Hensley's fourth-down pass to Lockett with 53 seconds left. ... Hensley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing and also scored twice on runs. ... Lockett caught both TD passes from Hensley and finished with six receptions for 142 yards, while Dingle added 123 yards and two scores on the ground.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 41, Rogers Heritage 13.

-- Henry Apple

Rogers at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Rogers 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; West 3-2, 1-1.

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; West -- Bryan Pratt.

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150), WR Janson Garner (Jr., 6-2, 175). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This is the seventh meeting between the two schools. West enjoys a 5-1 series advantage, but Rogers claimed a 33-28 decision at home in last year's meeting. ... The Mounties seek their first 3-0 start in league play since their state runner-up season in 2006. ... Williams has thrown for 1,329 yards and 16 TDs on 88-of-120 passing after his 302-yard, 2-TD outing last week. ... Cash almost doubled his reception total for the season when he caught 10 passes for 117 yards last week. He has 24 for the season. ... Casey has thrown for almost 1,200 yards and 9 TDs this season, with four of those TDs coming in last week's win over Springdale. ... With his two TD catches against Springdale, Bell has four for the season, one less than team leader Durham. ... The Wolverines' defense allowed just four first downs and 108 yards total offense, and 44 of those came on the next-to-last play of the game.

OUR TAKE Rogers 35, Bentonville West 24.

-- Henry Apple

Prairie Grove at Clarksville

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Prairie Grove 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Clarksville 0-5, 0-2

COACHES Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier; Clarksville -- Khris Buckner

KEY PLAYERS Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295). Clarksville -- RB Arthur Alvarez (Sr., 6-1, 195), OL Matt Colvin (Sr., 6-3, 310), QB Luke Siebenmorgen (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Juan Delarosa (Jr., 6-1, 175)

THE SCOOP Prairie Grove will carry plenty of momentum into Friday's road game after beating Harrison 46-40 in a thriller at Tigers Stadium. ... Quarterback Camden Patterson connected with Matthew Velasco for a 68-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left to win the game. ... Moments earlier, the Tigers blocked a 23-yard field-goal attempt by the Goblins to keep the game tied at 40-40. .... Senior Ethan Miller rushed for 295 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 64, 44, and 83 yards. .... Clarksville is 0-5 after finishing 2-8 last season. ..... The Panthers are allowing 47.8 points per game while scoring an anemic 17.8 points per game. .... Clarksville allowed 50 points in the first half last week while falling 57-13 to Shiloh Christian.

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 45, Clarksville 14

-- Rick Fires

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7:30 p.m. (At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville)

RECORDS Fayetteville 3-2, 1-1 7A-West; Southside 1-4, 0-2

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Southside -- Kim Dameron.

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Jaison DeLamar (So., 5-8, 165). Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170).

THE SCOOP Fayetteville hopes to rebound on the road following a tough 29-28 defeat to Rogers, the Bulldogs' first loss to the improved Mounties program in 16 years. ... J.T. Miller connected on a game-winning 38-yard field goal for Rogers with 9 seconds to play. ... Fayetteville is led by junior quarterback Drake Lindsey and an outstanding corps of receivers. ... Lindsey was 27-of-40 passing for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns against Rogers . ... Keylon Morris led the way on the receiving end with 10 catches for 141 yards. ... Lach McKinney had three touchdowns on six catches ... Fayetteville must improve a running game that produced only 31 net yards on 24 attempts. ... Bentonville exploded 48-14 over Southside after leading only 14-7 at halftime against the Mavericks. ... Isaac Gregory had 126 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns to lead Southside.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 40, Fort Smith Southside 14

-- Rick Fires

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 0-5, 0-2 7A-West; Springdale 1-4, 1-1

COACHES Har-Ber -- Chris Wood; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Bliyge Cook (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Ross Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-2, 180), ATH Cayden Aaserude (Jr., 5-9, 160), ATH Ta'Jon Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 150), DE Kaden Spencer (Jr., 6-1, 240).

THE SCOOP Two proud and storied programs are struggling this season with a combined 1-9 mark entering this crosstown rivalry game. ... Last week Har-Ber saw a pair of 17-point leads evaporate in a 41-39 loss to Rogers Heritage, the first time ever that a Wildcats' team has lost to Heritage. ... Springdale ran into a buzzsaw at Bentonville West in a 41-0 loss, and managed just 104 yards of offense and 4 first downs. ... Har-Ber has been outscored this season 234-95. ... Wildcats QB Luke Buchanan is 61-of-106 passing for 700 yards with 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has 257 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. ... Sophomore WR Hayden Wood has 17 catches for 188 yards and WR Bliyge Cook has 16 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Springdale sophomore QB Jack Pounders is learning on the fly, rebounding from an injury in week three to lead the team to a big conference-opening win against Heritage. ... Sparks lines up all over the field for Springdale and accounted for 5 touchdowns against Heritage.

OUR TAKE Springdale 41, Har-Ber 38

-- Chip Souza

Harrison at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Harrison 3-2, 1-1 5A-West; Shiloh Christian 4-1, 2-0

COACHES Harrison -- Chris Keylon; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS Harrison -- QB Mason Ketterman (Jr., 6-0, 195), RB Braden Long (Jr., 6-0, 210), WR J.H. Brandt (Jr., 6-2, 150), DB/WR Talon Stephens (Sr., 5-8, 155). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 165), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 195), WR Carter Holman (Jr., 5-8, 155), WR/DB Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 180), LB Noah DeJarnatt (Sr., 6-0, 215).

THE SCOOP Harrison enters the game off a wild 46-40 loss to Prairie Grove as the Tigers hit a flea-flicker with 14 seconds left to knock off the Goblins. ... Shiloh Christian dominated Clarksville for its second 5A-West win in as many weeks. ... Harrison RB Braden Long rushed for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns last week. On the season, Long has 95 carries for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns. ... Goblins QB Mason Ketterman has passed for 351 yards and rushed for 133. ... Talon Stephens leads the Harrison defense with 29 tackles and 4 interceptions. ... Shiloh Christian QB Eli Wisdom accounted for 6 touchdowns in the win against Clarksville last week, passing for 4 and running for 2 more. ... The Saints have a deep and talented receiving corps, led by senior WR Bodie Neal, who had 2 touchdown catches last week.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 42, Harrison 27

-- Chip Souza

Jonesboro at FS Northside

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Jonesboro 1-4, 0-2; Northside 2-3, 1-1

COACHES Jonesboro – Randy Coleman; Northside – Felix Curry

KEY PLAYERS Jonesboro -- RB Brock McCoy (Sr., 5-9, 170), DL Fred Giles (Sr., 64-, 230), WR Averyon Sanders (Sr., 6-0, 195), DB Will Thyer (Sr., 6-3, 180). Northside -- OL Andrew Hernandez (Sr., 5-8, 210), WR Fallon Rackley (Sr., 65-175), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), DL Demontra Mingo (Sr., 5-9, 260).

THE SCOOP Coleman is a Jonesboro graduate and is in his 15th year as the head coach at Jonesboro with a 110-57 mark. ... Prior to his stint at Jonesboro, Coleman started the football program at Valley View. ... Jonesboro is playing in the state's largest classification for the first time since 1967 when the largest schools in the state were divided up between three conferences prior to the modern playoff era, which began in 1968. ... This is just the fifth meeting between the two teams and first since 1964. ... Both teams have played Bryant already this season in 7A-Central play with Jonesboro losing 43-14 last week but trailed only 14-7 at the half while Northside lost, 41-10. ... Brock McCoy leads Jonesboro with 403 yards and two touchdowns rushing in five games. ... Northside senior receiver DaMari Smith caught touchdown passes of 29, 7 and 46 yards in Northside's 61-7 win over Central last week from Pum Savoy, who threw also threw two touchdown passes to Cam Massey.

OUR TAKE Northside 21, Jonesboro 14

-- Leland Barclay

Charleston at Mansfield

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Charleston 4-1, 2-0; Mansfield 4-1, 1-1

COACHES Charleston – Ricky May; Mansfield – Tim Cothran.

KEY PLAYERS Mansfield – RB Fisher Willsey (Sr., 6-0, 190), RB Tyler Woolbright (Sr., 5-8, 165), DL Braxton Byers (Sr., 6-3, 255), LB Drew Elmore (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL John Broadway (Sr., 6-1, 200). Charleston – LB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-7, 160), QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Roy Hudson (Sr., 6-1, 260), OL Chris Smith (Sr., 6-1, 307). Mansfield --

THE SCOOP Both May and Cothran are in the fifth year as head coach at their respective school. ... The two teams have played consecutively since 2006 with Charleston winning 13 of 16 meetings, including the last two by a combined 88-7 count but Mansfield won, 28-24, in 2017 and 22-10 in 2016. ... Mansfield's four-game winning streak to start the season was halted last week by Greenland, which won, 19-13, with a third-quarter touchdown pass. ... Mansfield suffered five turnovers against Greenland. ... Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season and ran for five, and has accounted now for 75 career offensive touchdowns, rushing and passing. ... Charleston have won 10 straight games in the month of October.

OUR TAKE Charleston 28, Mansfield 21

-- Leland Barclay

Friday’s games

7A-Central

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Conway at Cabot

Jonesboro at FS Northside

LR Southwest at North Little Rock

7A-West

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage

FS Southside at Fayetteville^, 7:30 p.m.

Rogers at Bentonville West

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale

6A-East

El Dorado at West Memphis

Greene County Tech at Benton

Little Rock Catholic at Sheridan

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

6A-West

Greenbrier at Lake Hamilton

Mountain Home at LR Christian

Siloam Springs at Pulaski Academy

Van Buren at Russellville

5A-Central

Pine Bluff at Mills

Joe T. Robinson at Maumelle

Morrilton at White Hall

Vilonia at Beebe

5A-East

Brookland at Southside Batesville

Forrest City at Batesville

Paragould at Nettleton

Wynne at Valley View

5A-South

Camden Fairview at Magnolia

Hope at Little Rock Parkview*

Hot Springs at De Queen

Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside

5A-West

Farmington at Dardanelle

Harrison at Shiloh Christian

Pea Ridge at Alma

Prairie Grove at Clarksville

4A-1

Berryville at Elkins

Green Forest at Gentry

Huntsville at Gravette

Lincoln at Ozark

4A-2

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Lonoke at Cave City

Riverview at Stuttgart

4A-3

Blytheville at Highland

Pocahontas at Harrisburg

Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside

Trumann at Gosnell

4A-4

Bauxite at Clinton

Dover at Benton Harmony Grove

Lamar at Mayflower

Pottsville

at Central Arkansas Christian

4A-7

Ashdown at Malvern

Mena at Nashville

4A-8

Crossett at DeWitt

Hamburg at Monticello

Star City at Helena-West Helena

Warren at Dumas

3A-1

Booneville at Greenland

Cedarville at Hackett

Charleston at Mansfield

Lavaca at West Fork

3A-2

Newport at Atkins

Quitman at Yellville-Summit

Salem at Melbourne

3A-3

Hoxie at Corning

Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley

Walnut Ridge at Piggott

3A-4

Bismarck at Glen Rose

Jessieville at Paris

Magnet Cove at Centerpoint

3A-5

Fouke at Prescott

Smackover at Junction city

3A-6

Fordyce at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Lake Village at Drew Central

Rison at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-1

Bigelow at Hector

Decatur at Conway Christian

Mountainburg at Magazine

2A-2

Clarendon at McCrory

Cross County at East Poinsett County

Earle at Marianna

Marked Tree at Des Arc

2A-3

Foreman at Poyen

Lafayette County at Mount Ida

Mineral Springs at Dierks

2A-4

Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden

Baptist Prep at Hampton

Hazen at England

Nonconference

Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest

at Parkers Chapel

eight-man

2A-North

KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.

Rector at Brinkley

2A-South

Hermitage at Woodlawn

Marvell-Elaine at Strong

Mountain Pine at Spring Hill

3A

Cedar Ridge at Marshall

Mountain View at Cutter-Morning Star

Rose Bud at Genoa Central

Subiaco Academy at Fountain Lake

*At War Memorial Stadium,

Little Rock

^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville (7:30 p.m.)



