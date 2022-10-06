PREP FOOTBALL: Friday’s Matchups

Bentonville at Rogers Heritage
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Bentonville 4-1, 2-0 7A-West; Heritage 3-2, 1-1.
COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Heritage -- Eric Munoz.
KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145). Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 160), RB Amere Dingle (Jr., 5-8, 175), DB Alex Saelzler (Sr., 5-8, 155); WR/DB J.J. Lockett (Sr., 6-2, 175).
THE SCOOP It's been all Bentonville in this series as the Tigers have won all 14 meetings, including a 49-14 decision last year at home. ... Ficklin has compiled 712 yards and 13 TDs rushing through five games, giving him 3,244 yards and 51 TDs on the ground in his career at Bentonville. ... Nye has thrown for 1,183 yards and 15 TDs with only one interception, with his leading receiver being C.J. Brown (20 receptions, 442 yards, 6 TDs). ... Tomescko had two interceptions last week against Fort Smith Southside, and he has four of the Tigers' five this season. ... Heritage snapped a 33-game conference losing streak against its first-ever win over Har-Ber, thanks to Hensley's fourth-down pass to Lockett with 53 seconds left. ... Hensley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing and also scored twice on runs. ... Lockett caught both TD passes from Hensley and finished with six receptions for 142 yards, while Dingle added 123 yards and two scores on the ground.
OUR TAKE Bentonville 41, Rogers Heritage 13.
-- Henry Apple
Rogers at Bentonville West
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Rogers 5-0, 2-0 7A-West; West 3-2, 1-1.
COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; West -- Bryan Pratt.
KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 170), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150), WR Janson Garner (Jr., 6-2, 175). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).
THE SCOOP This is the seventh meeting between the two schools. West enjoys a 5-1 series advantage, but Rogers claimed a 33-28 decision at home in last year's meeting. ... The Mounties seek their first 3-0 start in league play since their state runner-up season in 2006. ... Williams has thrown for 1,329 yards and 16 TDs on 88-of-120 passing after his 302-yard, 2-TD outing last week. ... Cash almost doubled his reception total for the season when he caught 10 passes for 117 yards last week. He has 24 for the season. ... Casey has thrown for almost 1,200 yards and 9 TDs this season, with four of those TDs coming in last week's win over Springdale. ... With his two TD catches against Springdale, Bell has four for the season, one less than team leader Durham. ... The Wolverines' defense allowed just four first downs and 108 yards total offense, and 44 of those came on the next-to-last play of the game.
OUR TAKE Rogers 35, Bentonville West 24.
-- Henry Apple
Prairie Grove at Clarksville
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Prairie Grove 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Clarksville 0-5, 0-2
COACHES Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier; Clarksville -- Khris Buckner
KEY PLAYERS Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295). Clarksville -- RB Arthur Alvarez (Sr., 6-1, 195), OL Matt Colvin (Sr., 6-3, 310), QB Luke Siebenmorgen (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Juan Delarosa (Jr., 6-1, 175)
THE SCOOP Prairie Grove will carry plenty of momentum into Friday's road game after beating Harrison 46-40 in a thriller at Tigers Stadium. ... Quarterback Camden Patterson connected with Matthew Velasco for a 68-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left to win the game. ... Moments earlier, the Tigers blocked a 23-yard field-goal attempt by the Goblins to keep the game tied at 40-40. .... Senior Ethan Miller rushed for 295 yards on 16 carries and scored on runs of 64, 44, and 83 yards. .... Clarksville is 0-5 after finishing 2-8 last season. ..... The Panthers are allowing 47.8 points per game while scoring an anemic 17.8 points per game. .... Clarksville allowed 50 points in the first half last week while falling 57-13 to Shiloh Christian.
OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 45, Clarksville 14
-- Rick Fires
Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville
KICKOFF 7:30 p.m. (At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville)
RECORDS Fayetteville 3-2, 1-1 7A-West; Southside 1-4, 0-2
COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Southside -- Kim Dameron.
KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Jaison DeLamar (So., 5-8, 165). Southside -- RB Isaac Gregory (Jr., 5-9, 180), QB George Herrell (Jr., 5-10, 165), SS Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 160), WR Greyson York (Sr., 6-0, 170).
THE SCOOP Fayetteville hopes to rebound on the road following a tough 29-28 defeat to Rogers, the Bulldogs' first loss to the improved Mounties program in 16 years. ... J.T. Miller connected on a game-winning 38-yard field goal for Rogers with 9 seconds to play. ... Fayetteville is led by junior quarterback Drake Lindsey and an outstanding corps of receivers. ... Lindsey was 27-of-40 passing for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns against Rogers . ... Keylon Morris led the way on the receiving end with 10 catches for 141 yards. ... Lach McKinney had three touchdowns on six catches ... Fayetteville must improve a running game that produced only 31 net yards on 24 attempts. ... Bentonville exploded 48-14 over Southside after leading only 14-7 at halftime against the Mavericks. ... Isaac Gregory had 126 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns to lead Southside.
OUR TAKE Fayetteville 40, Fort Smith Southside 14
-- Rick Fires
Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Har-Ber 0-5, 0-2 7A-West; Springdale 1-4, 1-1
COACHES Har-Ber -- Chris Wood; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs
KEY PLAYERS Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-10, 200), WR Bliyge Cook (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Ross Haney (Sr., 5-9, 175), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150). Springdale -- QB Jack Pounders (So., 6-2, 180), ATH Cayden Aaserude (Jr., 5-9, 160), ATH Ta'Jon Sparks (Sr., 5-8, 150), DE Kaden Spencer (Jr., 6-1, 240).
THE SCOOP Two proud and storied programs are struggling this season with a combined 1-9 mark entering this crosstown rivalry game. ... Last week Har-Ber saw a pair of 17-point leads evaporate in a 41-39 loss to Rogers Heritage, the first time ever that a Wildcats' team has lost to Heritage. ... Springdale ran into a buzzsaw at Bentonville West in a 41-0 loss, and managed just 104 yards of offense and 4 first downs. ... Har-Ber has been outscored this season 234-95. ... Wildcats QB Luke Buchanan is 61-of-106 passing for 700 yards with 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has 257 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. ... Sophomore WR Hayden Wood has 17 catches for 188 yards and WR Bliyge Cook has 16 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Springdale sophomore QB Jack Pounders is learning on the fly, rebounding from an injury in week three to lead the team to a big conference-opening win against Heritage. ... Sparks lines up all over the field for Springdale and accounted for 5 touchdowns against Heritage.
OUR TAKE Springdale 41, Har-Ber 38
-- Chip Souza
Harrison at Shiloh Christian
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Harrison 3-2, 1-1 5A-West; Shiloh Christian 4-1, 2-0
COACHES Harrison -- Chris Keylon; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway
KEY PLAYERS Harrison -- QB Mason Ketterman (Jr., 6-0, 195), RB Braden Long (Jr., 6-0, 210), WR J.H. Brandt (Jr., 6-2, 150), DB/WR Talon Stephens (Sr., 5-8, 155). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 6-0, 165), RB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 195), WR Carter Holman (Jr., 5-8, 155), WR/DB Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 180), LB Noah DeJarnatt (Sr., 6-0, 215).
THE SCOOP Harrison enters the game off a wild 46-40 loss to Prairie Grove as the Tigers hit a flea-flicker with 14 seconds left to knock off the Goblins. ... Shiloh Christian dominated Clarksville for its second 5A-West win in as many weeks. ... Harrison RB Braden Long rushed for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns last week. On the season, Long has 95 carries for 405 yards and 4 touchdowns. ... Goblins QB Mason Ketterman has passed for 351 yards and rushed for 133. ... Talon Stephens leads the Harrison defense with 29 tackles and 4 interceptions. ... Shiloh Christian QB Eli Wisdom accounted for 6 touchdowns in the win against Clarksville last week, passing for 4 and running for 2 more. ... The Saints have a deep and talented receiving corps, led by senior WR Bodie Neal, who had 2 touchdown catches last week.
OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 42, Harrison 27
-- Chip Souza
Jonesboro at FS Northside
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Jonesboro 1-4, 0-2; Northside 2-3, 1-1
COACHES Jonesboro – Randy Coleman; Northside – Felix Curry
KEY PLAYERS Jonesboro -- RB Brock McCoy (Sr., 5-9, 170), DL Fred Giles (Sr., 64-, 230), WR Averyon Sanders (Sr., 6-0, 195), DB Will Thyer (Sr., 6-3, 180). Northside -- OL Andrew Hernandez (Sr., 5-8, 210), WR Fallon Rackley (Sr., 65-175), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), DL Demontra Mingo (Sr., 5-9, 260).
THE SCOOP Coleman is a Jonesboro graduate and is in his 15th year as the head coach at Jonesboro with a 110-57 mark. ... Prior to his stint at Jonesboro, Coleman started the football program at Valley View. ... Jonesboro is playing in the state's largest classification for the first time since 1967 when the largest schools in the state were divided up between three conferences prior to the modern playoff era, which began in 1968. ... This is just the fifth meeting between the two teams and first since 1964. ... Both teams have played Bryant already this season in 7A-Central play with Jonesboro losing 43-14 last week but trailed only 14-7 at the half while Northside lost, 41-10. ... Brock McCoy leads Jonesboro with 403 yards and two touchdowns rushing in five games. ... Northside senior receiver DaMari Smith caught touchdown passes of 29, 7 and 46 yards in Northside's 61-7 win over Central last week from Pum Savoy, who threw also threw two touchdown passes to Cam Massey.
OUR TAKE Northside 21, Jonesboro 14
-- Leland Barclay
Charleston at Mansfield
KICKOFF 7 p.m.
RECORDS Charleston 4-1, 2-0; Mansfield 4-1, 1-1
COACHES Charleston – Ricky May; Mansfield – Tim Cothran.
KEY PLAYERS Mansfield – RB Fisher Willsey (Sr., 6-0, 190), RB Tyler Woolbright (Sr., 5-8, 165), DL Braxton Byers (Sr., 6-3, 255), LB Drew Elmore (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL John Broadway (Sr., 6-1, 200). Charleston – LB Reese Merechka (Sr., 5-7, 160), QB Brandon Scott (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Roy Hudson (Sr., 6-1, 260), OL Chris Smith (Sr., 6-1, 307). Mansfield --
THE SCOOP Both May and Cothran are in the fifth year as head coach at their respective school. ... The two teams have played consecutively since 2006 with Charleston winning 13 of 16 meetings, including the last two by a combined 88-7 count but Mansfield won, 28-24, in 2017 and 22-10 in 2016. ... Mansfield's four-game winning streak to start the season was halted last week by Greenland, which won, 19-13, with a third-quarter touchdown pass. ... Mansfield suffered five turnovers against Greenland. ... Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott has thrown for 12 touchdowns this season and ran for five, and has accounted now for 75 career offensive touchdowns, rushing and passing. ... Charleston have won 10 straight games in the month of October.
OUR TAKE Charleston 28, Mansfield 21
-- Leland Barclay
None
Friday’s games
7A-Central
Bryant at Little Rock Central
Conway at Cabot
Jonesboro at FS Northside
LR Southwest at North Little Rock
7A-West
Bentonville at Rogers Heritage
FS Southside at Fayetteville^, 7:30 p.m.
Rogers at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale
6A-East
El Dorado at West Memphis
Greene County Tech at Benton
Little Rock Catholic at Sheridan
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
6A-West
Greenbrier at Lake Hamilton
Mountain Home at LR Christian
Siloam Springs at Pulaski Academy
Van Buren at Russellville
5A-Central
Pine Bluff at Mills
Joe T. Robinson at Maumelle
Morrilton at White Hall
Vilonia at Beebe
5A-East
Brookland at Southside Batesville
Forrest City at Batesville
Paragould at Nettleton
Wynne at Valley View
5A-South
Camden Fairview at Magnolia
Hope at Little Rock Parkview*
Hot Springs at De Queen
Texarkana at Hot Springs Lakeside
5A-West
Farmington at Dardanelle
Harrison at Shiloh Christian
Pea Ridge at Alma
Prairie Grove at Clarksville
4A-1
Berryville at Elkins
Green Forest at Gentry
Huntsville at Gravette
Lincoln at Ozark
4A-2
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Lonoke at Cave City
Riverview at Stuttgart
4A-3
Blytheville at Highland
Pocahontas at Harrisburg
Rivercrest at Jonesboro Westside
Trumann at Gosnell
4A-4
Bauxite at Clinton
Dover at Benton Harmony Grove
Lamar at Mayflower
Pottsville
at Central Arkansas Christian
4A-7
Ashdown at Malvern
Mena at Nashville
4A-8
Crossett at DeWitt
Hamburg at Monticello
Star City at Helena-West Helena
Warren at Dumas
3A-1
Booneville at Greenland
Cedarville at Hackett
Charleston at Mansfield
Lavaca at West Fork
3A-2
Newport at Atkins
Quitman at Yellville-Summit
Salem at Melbourne
3A-3
Hoxie at Corning
Osceola at Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge at Piggott
3A-4
Bismarck at Glen Rose
Jessieville at Paris
Magnet Cove at Centerpoint
3A-5
Fouke at Prescott
Smackover at Junction city
3A-6
Fordyce at Pine Bluff Dollarway
Lake Village at Drew Central
Rison at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-1
Bigelow at Hector
Decatur at Conway Christian
Mountainburg at Magazine
2A-2
Clarendon at McCrory
Cross County at East Poinsett County
Earle at Marianna
Marked Tree at Des Arc
2A-3
Foreman at Poyen
Lafayette County at Mount Ida
Mineral Springs at Dierks
2A-4
Episcopal Collegiate at Bearden
Baptist Prep at Hampton
Hazen at England
Nonconference
Jackson (Miss.) Hillcrest
at Parkers Chapel
eight-man
2A-North
KIPP Delta at Izard County, ppd.
Rector at Brinkley
2A-South
Hermitage at Woodlawn
Marvell-Elaine at Strong
Mountain Pine at Spring Hill
3A
Cedar Ridge at Marshall
Mountain View at Cutter-Morning Star
Rose Bud at Genoa Central
Subiaco Academy at Fountain Lake
*At War Memorial Stadium,
Little Rock
^At Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville (7:30 p.m.)