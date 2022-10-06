PREP GOLF: Fayetteville rallies from eight-stroke deficit, captures 6A state boys tournament





FAYETTEVILLE -- Eight shots behind Cabot entering the final round, Fayetteville Coach Scott Williams said he liked his team's chances.

The Bulldogs rewarded Williams' faith in them.

Fayetteville outdueled the Panthers down the stretch and rallied for a two-stroke victory in the Class 6A state golf championship Wednesday at Paradise Valley Golf Club.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words," Williams said. "I like being right. But that's just the confidence in knowing the character of the kids that I have. I just knew that they were going to fight to the end. They weren't going to settle for what they'd done. They were going to make [it] a challenge. I knew that in my heart."

Cabot's Easton Denney took the individual state title with a two-day total of 9-over-par 151. He carded a 7-over 78 on Wednesday to fend off Fayetteville's Connor Goens and Panthers teammate Miken Ashmore by one shot.

"Proud of him individually, playing good and hanging on to win the title," Cabot Coach Matt Malham said. "Year four for him, senior, gets the win individually, which is awesome."

Letting the team lead slip away stings, Malham said.

"It was tough out there for everybody," Malham said. "The scores weren't great. It was whoever held on in the end. Fayetteville, credit to them, they held on and got it done. It's a 7,000-yard course, which is long for high school golf. And the greens out here are very tough. You've got to be defensive putting downhill putts. It can be tough."

Goens and Ashmore tied for second at 10-over 152.

The Panthers' Gabe Haslauer (154) was fourth. Fayetteville's Sam Patterson and Zach Gardner and Fort Smith Southside's Jack Williamson tied for fifth at 155.

The Bulldogs finished with a two-round total of 50-over 618, followed by Cabot (620), Conway (638), Bentonville (654) and Southside (658).

Goens, Patterson and Gardner all fired 76s to ignite Fayetteville's comeback. The fast-starting Bulldogs slashed seven shots off the deficit after the first 10 holes, providing a dose of early confidence.

"That was a huge game-changer," Williams said.

Another game-changer occurred in the wake of Tuesday's opening-round struggles.

"We got into a group text the kids started, of encouraging each other," Williams said. "Telling each other what we needed to do and what they were going to do for each other to try to make this happen. And we get to be here today because what they said, they did."





More News None

Class 6A Boys State Golf

At Paradise Valley GC, Fayetteville

Team Scores

1. Fayetteville;618

2. Cabot;620

3. Conway;638

4. Bentonville;654

5. FS Southside;658

6. Rogers;660

7. LR Catholic;662

8. Springdale Har-Ber;675

Individual Scores

Team, School;Score

1. Easton Denney, Cabot;151

T-2. Connor Goens, Fayetteville;152

T-2. Miken Ashmore, Cabot;152

4. Gabe Haslauer, Cabot;154

T-5. Sam Patterson, Fayetteville;155

T-5. Zach Gardner, Fayetteville;155

T-5. Jack Williamson, FS Southside;155

T-8. Brandon Lee, LR Central;156

T-8. Zachary Knight, Fayetteville;156

T-8. Blane Burke, Conway;156

T-11. Jacob Peetoom, Rogers;157

T-11. Collin Spangler, Conway;157

13. Adam Squires, LR Catholic;158

14. Logan Mayo, Springdale Har-Ber;159

T-15. Zachary Carter, Bentonville;161

T-15. Yinta Yang, Conway;161

T-17. Hank Weaver, Cabot;163

T-17. Dakota King, FS Southside;163

T-19. Owen Crain, Bentonville;164

T-19. Tyler Brown, Rogers;164

T-19. Tyler Pinney, Bryant;164

T-19. Campbell Cox, Fayetteville;164

T-19. JP McCarron, Conway;164

T-19. AJ Martin, Bentonville;164

25. Landon McNitt, Bentonville;165

26. Jack Scudder, Rogers;166

27. Austin Eanes, LR Catholic;167

28. Wallace Landrum, LR Catholic;168

T-29. Ethan Chapman, Springdale Har-Ber;169

T-29. Jack Collins, Springdale Har-Ber;169

T-29. Jackson Wolfe, LR Catholic;169

T-29. Garrett Buffalo, Cabot;169

T-33. Jonathan Hart, FS Southside;170

T-33. Drew Hunter, FS Southside;170

35. Braden McKinney, Jonesboro;171

T-36. Maddock Stephens, Rogers;173

T-36. Daxton Dismuke, Conway;173

38. Logan Daugherty, Bentonville;174

T-39. Logan Cisne, LR Catholic;175

T-39. Hudson Hosman, Jonesboro;175

T-39. Braydon McDougal, Bentonville;175

42. Alex Skelley, Bryant;177

43. Brett Potts, Bentonville West;179

44. Andrew Bean, LR Central;180

45. Logan Geissler, Bryant;182

T-46. Michael Young, Rogers;183

T-46. Jude Martinez, Bentonville West;183

T-46. Kail Scheiderer, Springdale Har-Ber;183

49. Carter Moss, Springdale Her-Ber;188

T-50. Aaron Day, Rogers Heritage;190

T-50. Kaiden Kuykendall, FS Southside;190





Cabot’s Easton Denney shot a 9-over 151 to win the Class 6A boys individual state championship at Paradise Valley Golf Club in Fayetteville. But Fayetteville outdueled Cabot in the closing holes to win the team state title. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/106golf6a/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





