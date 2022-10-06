State sports brief

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA's Hunter named to ASUN preseason team

University of Central Arkansas sophomore guard Camren Hunter was named to the All-ASUN preseason team Wednesday.

The Bryant native, who is the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, was one of 10 selections on the preseason team.

Hunter led UCA with 14.1 points per game last season, shooting 44.7 %from the field. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Bears were picked 11th overall in both the coaches and media polls, while Liberty was the top selection in both.

UCA opens its regular season at Wichita State on Nov. 7.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services