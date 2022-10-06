The nation in brief: Texas AG told to testify in abortion case; Mexican killed at Border Patrol station

Texas AG told to testify in abortion case

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a high-profile abortion case, a week after the Republican reportedly fled his McKinney home to avoid being served with a subpoena.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote that Paxton needs to clarify how his office will enforce the state's sweeping new abortion ban that carries possible penalties of prison time and six-figure fines.

In late August, Texas abortion funds filed a lawsuit seeking protections to resume paying for people's flights, hotels and other expenses to travel out of state for the procedure. The eight funds paused the work after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, which triggered a near-total abortion ban in Texas and threats of criminal prosecution from Paxton and other officials.

Paxton, who is up for a third term in November, has fought testifying in the case.

Last week, a process server attempted to deliver a subpoena at his home, but wrote in an affidavit that the attorney general drove off quickly, refusing to accept the document. Paxton said he avoided the server out of safety concerns.

Initially, Pitman quashed the subpoena. But on Tuesday he reversed course, knocking down the assertion that Paxton had been notified only at "the eleventh hour" and saying that only the attorney general can clarify the office's conflicting approaches to the law.

"In this case, Paxton has inserted himself into this dispute by repeatedly tweeting and giving interviews about the Trigger Ban," Pitman wrote.

"It is challenging to square the idea that Paxton has time to give interviews threatening prosecutions but would be unduly burdened by explaining what he means to the very parties affected by his statements," he said.

Pitman set a deadline of Oct. 11 for the two sides to agree on the particulars of how Paxton will testify.

While the suit centers on the funds' activities, it could also help clarify legal questions about the state's anti-abortion laws, such as whether Texans can be penalized for helping someone get the procedure in a state where it's still allowed.

Mexican killed at Border Patrol station

EL PASO, Texas -- A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the border in less than a week.

The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.

The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it. The FBI is leading an investigation.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said the man was a Mexican citizen who was being processed when criminal charges against him were discovered.

The shooting happened days after two migrants were shot, one fatally, while getting water along the border in rural Hudspeth County, about 90 miles east of El Paso. In that case, two Texas brothers -- including one who had been a warden at a jail that has housed immigrants -- were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Researchers' deaths probed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.

Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile.

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers.

Behrensen and Palma were suffering from what police described as "apparent trauma" when fire crews responded Saturday and extinguished the blaze. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked for help from anyone with surveillance video.

IRS workers charged in covid-relief fraud

MEMPHIS -- Five current or former Internal Revenue Service workers have been charged with fraud in getting money from federal covid-19 relief programs and using $1 million for luxury items and personal trips, prosecutors said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said Tuesday that the five have been charged with wire fraud after they filed fake applications for the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

The five defendants then individually used the funds to pay for a Mercedes-Benz, manicures, massages, luxury clothing, jewelry, Gucci bag merchandise and trips to Las Vegas, prosecutors said.

Three of the IRS workers already have pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Four are from the Memphis area and the other lives in Olive Branch, Miss., prosecutors said.



