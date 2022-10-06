Two newcomers vie for Bentonville’s Ward 1, Position 1 council seat

BENTONVILLE -- Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba are vying for the open Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the City Council.

Tim Robinson, a council member since 2015, didn't seek reelection.

Early voting starts Oct. 24. Election day is Nov. 8.

Growth is the biggest issue Bentonville faces in the coming years, de la Houssaye said.

"With growth comes infrastructure stress," she said. "Infrastructure is more than just housing and roads, it's also water facilities, green spaces and so much more. The Bentonville voters need a representative that takes a careful and practical approach to how we grow so we can keep Bentonville being Bentonville."

The city also is studying how to deal with affordable housing. There is no magic wand with a single solution to address housing costs for everyone, de la Houssaye said.

"We should look at this through the lens of a combination of strategies -- keeping our local economy strong by focusing on job creation and economic development, communicating with local stakeholders in related fields and keeping open channels of education with the public on current opportunities in the city," she said.

"I feel a lot of pride for the U.S. of A, Arkansas and Bentonville," she said. "My experience as a small-business founder and leader and chairing an executive board for a local nonprofit has given me many transferable skills well suited to help guide the city of Bentonville and represent its voters."

The biggest issues facing the city in the next five years are personal property rights, housing affordability and infrastructure, Seba said.

"Affordability is an issue, however, and the mayor and City Council must adapt to the growing population by studying and implementing ways to increase density, while adequately planning for increased traffic, stormwater and the need for city services."

As density increases, public transportation and alternative mobility solutions can help move people around and through the city, Seba said.

Affordable housing is needed particularly so teachers, firefighters, police personnel and others can afford to live in the city they serve, Seba said.

"The City Council must address these needs by removing barriers and creating incentives for development of properly priced housing for those households," she said. "Some of these barriers could include expediting the processes for affordable housing projects, changing minimum setbacks, changes in site-area requirements and parking requirements."

Seba said as a former teacher in Bentonville schools, a parent of a student in Bentonville schools, a small-business owner and a Realtor, she has a unique perspective that makes her the better person for the job.

"I understand the needs of the city because of my diverse experience. I have to sell Bentonville every day, and it's easy to do. I want to make sure it continues to be a great place to live, work and play," she said.

City Council members are elected at-large in the city but represent wards. There are two members from each ward for a total of eight council members. Members must live in the ward they represent. Council members receive $808 per month.

Visit https://bit.ly/3Ek3RCJ to view council ward boundaries.

