WH Homecoming Queen to be named on game day

One of 12 seniors at White Hall High School will be named the 2022 Homecoming Queen during the pep assembly at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the Bert Honey Gymnasium at the high school.

The queen will be crowned by School Board President Raymond Jones in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs will then play the Morrilton Devil Dogs, according to a news release.

The members of the Homecoming Court are listed alphabetically:

Scout Birk is the daughter of Troy and Stephanie Birk. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jaylon James, son of Janet James. Her father, Troy Birk, will escort her in the evening.

Hannah Skyy Blue is the daughter of Andrew and Janelle Blue. Her escort for the pep assembly is Eli Stewart, son of Hodges and Altina Stewart. Her father, Andrew Blue, will escort her in the evening.

Emma Raheanne Doggett is the daughter of David and Brooke Doggett. Her escort for the pep assembly is Christian Townsend, son of Tyrus Townsend and Kristine Robinson. Her father, David Doggett, will escort her in the evening.

Ally Reese Edwards is the daughter of Josh and Wendy Hill and Keith and Dawn Edwards. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jaylon James, son of Janet James. Her father, Keith Edwards, will escort her in the evening.

Ivy Mar'lon Gray is the daughter of LaSonya and Teddy Martin and the late Marus Gray Sr. Her escort for the pep assembly is Eli Stewart, son of Hodges and Altina Stewart. Her uncles, Mario Walker and Keauntae Gray, will escort her in the evening.

Kennedy Latrice Jackson is the daughter of Fredrick and Donna Jackson. Her escort for the pep assembly is Christian Townsend, son of Tyrus Townsend and Kristine Robinson. Her father, Fredrick Jackson, will escort her in the evening.

McKenna Jon Luckett is the daughter of Shelia Early. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jaylon James, son of Janet James. Her brothers, Jordan Dowd and Malachi Luckett, will escort her in the evening.

Reese Kathrine Owens is the daughter of Shawna Owens and Tom and Connie Owens. Her escort for the pep assembly is Eli Stewart, son of Hodges and Altina Stewart. Her father, Tom Owens, will escort her in the evening.

Ashlyn Caroline Price is the daughter of Jamey and Michelle Price. Her escort for the pep assembly is Christian Townsend, son of Tyrus Townsend and Kristine Robinson. Her father, Jamey Price, will escort her in the evening.

Kaylin McKenzie Smith is the daughter of Kristin Smith. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jaylon James, son of Janet James. Her brothers, Brayden and Pearson Smith, will escort her in the evening.

Taylor Corey Storz is the daughter of Jason and Gayla Storz. Her escort for the pep assembly is Eli Stewart, son of Hodges and Altina Stewart. Her father, Jason Storz, will escort her in the evening.

Hannah Grace Wood is the daughter of Kevin and Angela Wood. Her escort for the pep assembly is Christian Townsend, son of Tyrus Townsend and Kristine Robinson. Her father, Kevin Wood, will escort her in the evening.

The crown bearer is Saylor Bradshaw, the daughter of Dillon and Mary Bradshaw. The football bearer is Preston Jackson, the son of Fredrick and Donna Jackson.