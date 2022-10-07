1 teenager killed, 2 injured by gunshots in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- A 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were injured in a triple shooting that reportedly occurred Wednesday evening in the 600 block of School Street, Hot Springs police said in a news release Thursday.

At around 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting and found a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The boy later died from his injuries, officer Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, said in the release.

An 18-year-old male showed up at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the incident, and a third victim, a 17-year-old female, was found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Exxon, 1200 Central Ave., where officers were flagged down by the driver while en route to a hospital.

"She was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and officers provided emergency aid while EMS responded. She was taken to a hospital for treatment," Cervantes said in the release.

Cervantes told the newspaper the girl was still being treated Thursday at a local hospital.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details of the incident are being released at this time," he said in the release.