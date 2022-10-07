3 shootings reported in Conway area; police say suspect armed, on run

Three shootings have been reported in Conway, and the suspect in all three was armed and on the run as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Princemichael Ajetunmobi, 32, is wanted in connection with the three shootings, which police called separate but related, the 6:30 p.m. Friday post on Facebook states.

The post did not specify the number of victims, nor did it state the extent of their injuries or what time the shootings occurred. The Police Department's spokeswoman could not be immediately reached Friday evening.

Police think Ajetunmobi knew all of the victims.

Ajentunmobi is thought to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a white Infiniti sports utility vehicle with the Arkansas license plate 942 TIA, police say.

Police intend to release more information when it is available, the post states.