Annual Chickin, Peelin’ and Politickin’ event draws estimated crowd of 500 to downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- An estimated crowd of 500 people attended the 12th annual Chickin, Peelin' & Politickin' dinner on Thursday, including U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The outdoor get-together is the biggest gathering of Springdale Chamber of Commerce members outside of the group's annual banquet, chamber president Bill Rogers said. The chamber hosted Thursday's event with sponsors from businesses. The dinner began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Park in Springdale. The chamber sold 615 tickets to the event, but not everyone who bought a ticket was able to attend, Rogers said.

The event allows residents, businessmen and political figures from Springdale and throughout the Northwest Arkansas region to meet and talk in an informal, relaxed and nonpartisan atmosphere, participants who were interviewed said.

"It's just a great annual event, an opportunity to meet with government, school officials and each other," said Nathan Gairhan, president of United Bank, which has headquarters in Springdale. "It's great for keeping up with the community. It's sort of a one-stop shop."

Seven mayors from towns in the region, three school district superintendents, and both the Washington and Benton county judges were among Thursday's attendees, Rogers said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse thanked the chamber in his remarks to the crowd for holding the event in downtown Springdale despite road reconstruction that left Emma Avenue in front of Shiloh Park fenced off.

"When it's done it will be worth the trouble," Sprouse said of the construction going on downtown in both public and private projects.

Rogers said in an earlier interview the chamber decided to keep the event downtown in part to showcase the development of the city's downtown.

Womack said it was one of the few political events where candidates from all parties feel welcome.

"I think we need more of this," he said, looking around the gathering. "There's so much divisiveness in this country. Here we can set aside our differences and talk to each other."

"This is a really nice event," Womack said. "People of all stripes are here."

Both the Republican and Democratic candidates for Washington County judge attended the event. So did Kelly Krout, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor who is running against Rutledge for that office. Rutledge is ineligible to run for for reelection as attorney general under the state limit on terms.