The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 6, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-520. Charles Blackburn v. The Lonoke County Board of Election Commissioners; Matthew Brown, Mickey "Stubby" Stumbaugh, and Dan Stowers, in Their Official Capacities as Members of the Election Commission; Dawn Porterfield, in Her Official Capacity as Lonoke County Clerk; Doug Irwin; Norman Walker; and John Thurston, in His Official Capacity as Arkansas Secretary of State, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed as modified. Mandate to issue immediately. Baker, J., concurs. Womack, J., concurs in part and dissents in part.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-21-572. Ricky Lynn Lenard, Sr. v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-22-34. Ricky Lee Scott v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.