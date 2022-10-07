Bentonville voters to choose between Acree, Hensley for Ward 2, Position 1 council seat

BENTONVILLE -- Incumbent Cindy Acree faces Ragan Hensley in a bid for her third term in the City Council's Ward 2, Position 1 seat.

Early voting starts Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Issues the city faces include affordable housing and maintaining the culture of a small-town atmosphere amid unprecedented growth, Acree said. The city must provide a plan for integrated development that does not group high-end housing in one area and lower-end housing in outer parts of the city.

"We can't abandon an emphasis on single-family homes," she said.

The council needs to address the relationship between the role of the Planning Commission and that of the people, Acree said. Residents should have more say in what they want their city to look like, she said. She added that she wants the council to provide more public hearings on matters that affect how the city develops.

The city also needs to make historic preservation a priority, Acree said. Preservation of historic landmarks and areas of the town is an important part of a city's character and sense of community, she said.

"The council must address alternative or public transportation if we are to provide access to affordable housing," Acree said. "We cannot continue to push seniors and the disabled aside by failing to provide adequate accessible parking downtown."

The city continues to remove parking spots on public streets and require people to use parking garages, she said.

"If we want to provide access and promote our businesses, we must either provide adequate handicap parking spots or a free shuttle service around and through the city," Acree said.

As CEO for Habitat for Humanity, Acree touts her experience in policy and construction necessary for impacting affordable housing.

Hensley said it is critical the city address housing availability and ensure infrastructure -- roads, utilities, bike and pedestrian paths -- is thoughtfully planned and managed to support rapid growth.

"It's critical the City Council and city leaders partner with nonprofit and business leaders to find creative solutions to address the housing shortage, and that we remove friction points that discourage development and investment," she said. "We also need to increase transparency and communication about projects -- large-scale development, major road and bike path projects -- so residents can understand and participate in the decisions that impact their lives."

Far fewer housing units were built last year than were needed to meet the city's growth rate, Hensley said. Further compounding the issue is Northwest Arkansas is at 97% of rental occupancy, she said.

"City government has the responsibility to work to encourage smart growth and development by removing friction for developers and alleviating the burdens related to executing projects," Hensley said. "We must also ensure that we help facilitate creative approaches to development and consistently apply zoning regulations."

Hensley said her top priority as a City Council member would be to champion responsible growth and development and to ensure Bentonville is a "safe and inclusive place" to live, work and play.

"Bentonville is changing rapidly, and the representation on our City Council needs to reflect that change and growth," she said. "My education and experience in business and as a single mom bring that perspective and leadership."

City Council members are elected at-large in the city but represent wards. There are two members from each ward for a total of eight council members. Members must live in the ward they represent. City Council members receive $808 per month.

Visit https://bit.ly/3Ek3RCJ to view council ward boundaries.

Incumbent Cindy Acree (left) faces Ragan Hensley in a bid for her third term in the Bentonville City Council’s Ward 2, Position 1 seat.



Cindy Acree

