Bird flu detected at Madison County farm, state Agriculture Department says

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at a commercial poultry farm in Madison County, according to an Arkansas Department of Agriculture news release Friday afternoon.

State officials said the farm is now under quarantine, and the birds at the farm were destroyed, the release said.

“The birds on the affected farm were depopulated to prevent the spread of disease and will not enter the food system,” said Dr. John Nilz, the Arkansas state veterinarian, in the release.

It is the first case of avian influenza detected in commercial poultry in Arkansas since 2015. The type of avian influenza detected at the commercial farm was the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain, the release said.

State and partner agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are working to contain the flu, including testing of nearby poultry flocks, according to the release.

The H5 type is considered more severe than other strains of avian influenza. The virus, which can cause high mortality in poultry flocks, is the same strain that has been confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway, according to the state Agriculture Department news release.

Officials stressed that the virus does not pose a public health concern. The virus does not affect poultry meat or egg products, all of which remain safe to eat, the release stated.