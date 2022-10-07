Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

WHHS to name homecoming queen

One of 12 seniors at White Hall High School will be named the 2022 Homecoming Queen during the pep assembly at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the Bert Honey Gymnasium at the high school. The queen will be crowned by School Board President Raymond Jones in a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs will then play the Morrilton Devil Dogs, according to a news release.

Event set at Skateland

A Night for Kids to be Kids will be held at Skateland, 3214 Old Warren Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a flier. The opening act will be by Princess Amya (Miss Star City), and Na'Riya (Ms. Pine Bluff.) A guest performance will be by Sassy Diamonds. Admission is $8. Details: (501) 568-9338.

Beginning today

Pine Bluff holiday closures

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices and Jefferson County and related offices will be closed today as the community celebrates the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming. Monday, city hall is closed for Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day and the county is closed for Columbus Day, according to spokesmen.

UAPB hosts Homecoming 2022

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Fall Homecoming Week 2022 will feature festivities Oct. 2-8, according to the release. Homecoming activities include: FRIDAY -- OCT. 7: Alumni Assembly -- 9 a.m., Simmons Bank Field Parking Lot. UAPB Greek Show -- 7 p.m., Pine Bluff Convention Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. SATURDAY -- OCT. 8: Homecoming Parade -- 9:45 a.m., Downtown Pine Bluff beginning at Main and Martin streets. Homecoming Game -- 2 p.m., UAPB Golden Lions vs. Texas Southern, Simmons Bank Field. Buy tickets at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/team.asp?SponsorID=15994#.YpegFMPMKUk or call (870) 575-8601. Details: www.uapb.edu/homecoming .

UAM plans 2022 Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host Homecoming Week from Oct. 4-8. Homecoming highlights include: Oct. 7: A&M/UAM Alumni and Friends Lawn Party -- 5:30 p.m.; Oct. 8: African-American Alumni Reunion Breakfast -- 8:30 a.m.; Homecoming game -- Boll Weevil Football vs. the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rangers -- 2 p.m. Details: https://www.uamont.edu/alumni/events/Homecoming2022Schedule-FINAL.pdf or UAM Alumni Affairs, alumni@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1127.

UAPB alumni group sets homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is celebrating Homecoming through Oct. 8 and the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will host several events. Alumni, supporters, and friends are invited to attend, according to a news release. The Annual Alumni Luncheon and Meeting will be held at noon Oct. 7 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. There will be music and a meal catered by Rice First Class Catering. The cost is $45 per person. The 2022 recipients of the Compassionate and Committed Service Awards will be announced. President Kymara Seals will share updates and highlights. Details: (870) 536-2309 or email admin@uapbalumni.org or visit www.uapbalumni.org.

Pink Out 5K registration open

Registration is underway for the Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk to be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29. The race will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street and all ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release. There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.

Saturday, Oct. 8

UAPB sets 2022 Homecoming Parade

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 2022 Homecoming Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff on Oct. 8 beginning at 9:45 a.m. The parade will begin at Main and Martin streets. Participants are to line up at 8 a.m. The homecoming parade application is now available. The deadline to turn in applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 4, according to Florence Caine, the homecoming parade chairman. The theme is "UAPB Golden Lion Nation: ONE TEAM, ONE ROAR." Applications and details are available at https://uapbnews.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/uapb-2022-homecoming-parade-application/ or by contacting Florence Caine, (870) 575-8359 or (870) 329-6488 or Charles Colen, (870) 575-8880.

UAPB officers' group set walk run

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Commissioned Officers' Association will present its first two mile walk/run starting at 7 a.m. Oct. 8. As part of UAPB's Homecoming 2022 celebration, this event will begin and end at the UAPB ROTC Building, 1508 University Drive, according to the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association. The registration fee is $35 and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds will benefit the Commissioned Officers' Association UAPB ROTC Scholarship Fund.

Pilgrim pantry to open

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open Oct. 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and won't discriminate, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 8

ASC to host CrEATe Lab

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's healthy cooking series CrEATe Lab is back for fall 2022. Ages 10-17 can participate in six sessions from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 29. The cost is $35 for all six sessions with half scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at (870) 536-3375. Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team will instruct the series. For details, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Old St. James observes Women's Day

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its annual Women's Day Service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Missionary Baptist Church at Conway. The choir will be under the direction of Donna Huskey of Old St. James. Rehearsals will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 3, and Oct. 6. The Rev. David Smith is pastor of Old St. James.

Monday, Oct. 10

Watson Chapel gives public report

Watson Chapel School District will hold an Annual Report to the Public in the board room of the administration building at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. The regular monthly board meeting will follow at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Amos Chapel sets revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct its annual fall revival at 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stanley Blair, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is Amos Chapel's pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 10

Voter guide includes dates

Oct. 10 is the last day for Arkansans to register to vote ahead of the General Election, according to the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide available at uaex.uada.edu/ballot. Early voting begins on Oct. 24 for the General Election, court elections and school elections. The General Election, court and school elections will take place Nov. 8. A runoff election, if needed, will take place Dec. 6 for the General Election and school elections. The voter guide was published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Webinar to discuss ID theft, cyber safety

A free financial education webinar will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 titled "Avoiding Identity Theft & Staying Cyber-Safe." The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host the event, according to a news release. This webinar will discuss current threats to consumers, identifying potential "bad actors" and the 10 best practices for staying cyber-safe. The presenter will be Lee Watson, founder and chief executive officer of the Forge Institute. Attendance is free, but registration is required at the following link: https://www.arfinancialed.org/copy-of-finanacial-wellness-webinar-s.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11

New St. Hurricane sets revival

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 South Ohio St., will host its fall revival with the following pastors at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Tegitra Thomas; Oct. 18, Eric Alexander; and Oct. 25, George Parks Jr. The community is invited to attend. The church will also have a dedication ceremony of the new outdoor fitness park will Oct. 29. New St. Hurricane's pastor is Derick Easter.

TOPPS plans food, toy giveaway, fest

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food, accept applications for toys and hold a fall festival. FOOD -- TOPPS will distribute food boxes on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. One box per household will be available in this drive thru event, according to a news release. TOYS -- TOPPS will take Toys for Tots applications for children up to 14 years old. Applications will be accepted Oct. 18-Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. When applying, the head of household must have proof of their address and document of the child's age. FALL FEST -- TOPPS is partnering in the Kingdom Outreach Fall Fest on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include bounce houses, festival games, hayride, face painting, a DJ, and food. All events will be held at TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non- profit organization. Details: (870) 850-6011, Annette Howard Dove, founder/director.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

St. Joseph to honor front-line staff

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will honor front-line workers, according to a news release. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and front line workers of the community who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. "We would love to see you and all your family on these days," the spokesman said. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12

Word of Faith sets conference

Word of Faith Church Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will hold its Kingdom of God Conference at 7 p.m. Oct. 12-14. The keynote speaker will be William J. Strong Sr., bishop of Greater New Bethel Full Gospel Baptist Church at Milwaukee, Wis. The lecturer will be Henry Land, pastor of Word of Faith.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

Neighborhood Watch dates set

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet, according to a news release. Central Park and Shady Grove meets Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park and Taylor Association meets Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. University Park meets Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Corp. Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 13

NAACP plans meetings

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its general membership meeting in person at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave. The nominating committee will make its report and the members will elect the election supervisory committee. On Nov. 10, the election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee will take place at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. Polls will be open from 3-7 p.m., according to the news release.

Christian Leadership event set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's annual Christian Leadership Conference from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The class courses and registration information are online at www.consolidatedstmarion.com. The last day for registration is Oct. 14.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 14

ASC sets Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. This Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. ASC Facilities Manager Martin Carty is the director. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season or call (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Grider Field museum sets 1940's USO event

The Grider Field Aviation Museum invites the community to a 1940's USO event from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15. The event will be held at an original World War II hangar at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. Music will be provided by the Pine Bluff Community Band, Port City Blues Band, and White Hall School Jazz Band. Mark McElroy will be the emcee. Refreshments will be available at 1940's prices. Participants may have photos taken with a restored WWII PT-19. The museum board will introduce people to plans to turn the last U.S. Army Air Corps WWII Barracks at Grider Field into an aviation museum. The roof and siding have been restored and work is needed on the inside to exhibit memorabilia.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Grace Episcopal sets Blessing of Animals

Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S. Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 on the front lawn of the church. The ceremony honors the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi. Grace has hosted this event for more than 25 years, according to a news release. Everyone is welcomed to attend and bring their pets. Refreshments will be served. Participants are asked to bring animals on leashes or in carriers. Dog or cat food will be accepted to benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Milwee Hall behind the church.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Hospital slates ground-breaking

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a ground-breaking ceremony for the Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital. The event will be held at noon Oct. 19 at the facility site, 1600 W. Holland Ave., at White Hall, according to a news release. In January, Jefferson Regional announced plans for a new rehabilitation and behavioral health hospital. It will be constructed on existing hospital property close to the White Hall Health Complex, according to a previous article.

Thursday, Oct. 20

County sets flu vaccine clinic

The Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. Walgreen's is partnering with the county to host the event which is open to county employees and the public, according to a news release. The clinic will be held in the Quorum Court Room and shots will be given on a first come, first served basis. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their insurance card and their driver's license.

Through Thursday, Oct. 20

Road plan open to comments

Copies of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026 ares available for public comment through Oct. 20, according to a news release. People may download the STIP from the Arkansas Department of Transportation website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP. Copies are also available by mail when requested through ARDOT's Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262. Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to: Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203, or email: STIP@ardot.gov.

Friday, Oct. 21

NAACP plans annual banquet

The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will present its 30th Dove Freedom Fund Banquet, in person, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention. The keynote speaker will be Jackie Harris, circuit judge-elect for 11th West Judicial District of Arkansas, 4th Division, Sub District 11w.1, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The attire is semi-formal. The cost of the banquet is $40 per person. Tables are available for $400. The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Oct. 11. To purchase tickets, tables or for more details, contact event chairmen Sharon Sergeant at (870) 718-4164 or Marikka Bender at (256) 513-1667, or NAACP President Wanda V. Neal at (870) 536-3141.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor will hold Bingo Burger Bash and Silent Auction fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The event will include the burger buffet with all the fixins' and Bingo games and prizes, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 each and include the buffet, two Bingo cards, free beer and wine, and a cash bar. Bidding numbers for the silent auction will be assigned at check in. To purchase tickets or reserve a table, call Neighbor to Neighbor, (870) 534-2883.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Mt. Nebo sets breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church will present its eighth annual Breast Cancer event featuring inspirational speakers, music, and a 2K walk-run at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Saracen Pavilion Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. Participants are urged to wear pink. "Join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection," according to a news release. The registration fee is $25, which includes a commemorative T-shirt. The shipping cost for the T-shirt is $8. Register now through Oct. 10 at www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org to receive the T-shirt prior to the event. Details: mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com or www.stuffinthebluff.com.

New Community plans breast cancer brunch

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will hold its Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The guest speaker will be Marilyn Burns. Under the theme Fancy Hats & Pearls, the event will be a time of fellowship and special recognition of breast cancer survivors. "If you are a breast cancer survivor and attending, please let us know. The deadline to have your name turned in is Oct. 11," a spokesman said. Tickets to the brunch are $25 and available by contacting Barbara Rankins, (870) 329-3380 or Karen Walker (870) 643-3937.

Smoke on the Water set

Sissy's Log Cabin Smoke on the Water barbecue competition will be held Oct. 22 at Saracen Casino. Presented by the casino, the event has a $50,000 purse guaranteed, according to a flier on the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter. Festivities are for those 18 and older and public admission is free. Smoke on the Water will include food trucks, craft vendors, grilling demonstrations, barbecue sampling, and live music featuring the Port City Blues, Tragikly White, and Jason D. Williams. Details: smokeonthewaterbbq.com .

Through Saturday, Oct. 22

ASC showing Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano is open at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. ASC will host the Color, Faces, People exhibit in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 24

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

JRMC sets cancer survivorship lunch

Jefferson Regional will observe national Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pretty in Pink survivorship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The guest speaker will be KLRT-TV Anchor Donna Terrell. She is married to Dr. Kenneth Lambert, a Jefferson Regional OB/GYN, according to a news release. The Pretty in Pink luncheon is hosted by the Jefferson Regional Foundation. Participants don't have to be breast cancer survivors to attend, however, survivors who would like to participate will be recognized. Tickets are $50 each and proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. To purchase tickets, contact Foundation Director Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Fish fry to honor farm family

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 70th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry (in-person) at Hestand Stadium Oct. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. The Chamber will be honoring Brett and Juli Stewart, the 2022 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, and Jefferson County's agribusinesses. The community is invited to attend. The meal will be catered by King Kat and tickets are $20 each, according to the Chamber's Facebook page. Sponsorships are available. Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110 or https://www.facebook.com/pinebluffchamber/.

Through Thursday, Oct. 27

Conservation education grants available

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services will award $808,146.04 to Arkansas schools and educators to support conservation education programs in the 2022-23 school year. Grant funds come from wildlife fines collected by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to a news release. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply through Oct. 27. Details: https://www.arkansasedc.com/Rural-Services/division/grants/wildlife-education-grant.

Friday, Oct. 28

Holiday Foods ticket sales end

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 28

Stuttgart event set for veterans, families

A free veterans benefits event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28-29 at the Stuttgart American Legion Post at Stuttgart for veterans and their family members. Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is conducting the event. Walk ins will be seen on a first come, first served basis, however appointments are also available, according to a news release. On Oct. 28, the event features local and federal accredited veteran resources. Local accredited service officers are available Oct. 29. For appointment, participants should contact Nick Bertucci, District 5 and 7 Service Officer, at (870) 253 9767 or nicholas.bertucci@arkansas.gov .

Saturday, Oct. 29

Taylor Field hosts Halloween carnival

Carnival games and "spooktacular" activities are planned for historic Taylor Field's first Halloween Carnival set for 5-8 p.m. Oct. 29. The event will be held rain or shine at Taylor Field, 1201 E. 16th Ave., according to a news release from Explore Pine Bluff. The carnival will feature activities for families to celebrate Halloween with games, prizes, food, music, costume contest, plus lots of candy for the trick-or-treaters. While most games will be geared for children 12 and under, there will be some activities for older siblings and parents. All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For donations or sponsorships, contact Committee Chairman Jeff Gross at (870) 718-3512.

Nature center plans festival

Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park will hold its Wetlands & Wildlife Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Formerly "Boo on the Bayou," this event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills, and activities, according to a news release. There will be games, candy, food trucks, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and other events. Activities and information for all skill levels will be available. No registration required. Details: (870) 534-0010 or visit the website at https://www.agfc.com/en/

JRMC holds Pink Out 5K

The Jefferson Regional Pink Out 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 starting at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. All ages are welcome to participate, according to a news release. There will be refreshments after the race, and vendors will be on site. There will be one overall male winner and one overall female winner. All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Registration is $35 and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Details: Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., or (870) 541-7890.

Sunday, Oct. 30

SEARK, PBPD plan fall fest

Southeast Arkansas College and the Pine Bluff Police Department will present a fall festival from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at SEARK. There will be a live DJ, food trucks, games, free treats, a costume contest, vendors, and other activities. Proceeds will go to student scholarships, according to a news release. Details: mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 850-4836; wgrimmett@seark.edu or 543-5907; or bdunn@seark.edu or 543-5957.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 1

Agencies seek names for fun park

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency seek the public's assistance in naming the new Family Fun Park at 2100 E. Harding Ave. It will include Go Kart racing, mini golf, gaming, and food, according to a news release. Entries should be submitted to Lauren Lawson by Nov. 1 at lawsonlauren@goforwardpb.org. All entries should include the suggested name, why the name deserves to win, and what Pine Bluff means to you. The winner will be announced Nov. 27 at the Mistletoe Magic Lighting Ceremony.

Saturday, Nov. 5

City to honor slain officer

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to attend an events honoring the late Detective Kevin D. Collins. Ward One Block Party: Carnival Style will be held Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at 2901 Pines Mall Drive. The event will feature music, games, live animals, and food trucks. City Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. is presenting the block party. Collins was shot and killed Oct. 5, 2020. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2004.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 5

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Saturday, Nov. 5

ASC displays Art League exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition through Nov. 5. Juried by artist Virmarie DePoyster, the show will consist of selected works from members of the league.

Friday, Nov. 11

Extension Homemakers host Holiday Foods

After a two-year hiatus, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will present its 2022 edition of Holiday Foods on Nov. 11 at Gallagher Hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church at West Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance, according to a news release. There will be food demonstrations presented by Extension Homemakers. A booklet of recipes will be given to each attendee. Tickets can be bought by sending a check made out to the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of tickets to Delores Kelley, 509 West St., White Hall, AR, 71602. Tickets may also be obtained by calling Kelley at (870) 718-1846. The deadline for buying tickets is Oct. 28. No tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the event, according to the release.

Through Thursday, Dec. 1

Leadership PB nominations open

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023. Leadership Pine Bluff is a formal program to identify, inform and motivate emerging leaders, according to the Chamber newsletter. The group meets one day each month from January through September. During the sessions, participants network, develop, and learn more about industries and non-profits in the region. The cost of the program is $575 plus a $35 non-refundable application fee. Completed applications must be returned to the Chamber by Dec. 1. To nominate a candidate from one's business or organization, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/2ba7c78a-6e23-4db7-a093-56e2c035fd00.pdf?rdr=true . Details: Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Saturday, Dec. 3

ASC hosts Potpourri 2022

Potpourri 2022: Roaring for the Arts will take place at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., and honor the memory of Anne S. Robinson, a longtime supporter and volunteer of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. Potpourri, set for 6-11 p.m. Dec. 3, is the ASC's longest-running fundraiser, which sustains the museum's free gallery admission and high-caliber programming, according to a news release. The gala will feature dinner by Chef Jamie McAfee of the Pine Bluff Country Club, drinks sponsored by MK Distributors, a silent art auction, a silent spirits auction, live music by Dave Sadler, and a live auction with Master of Ceremonies Matt Soto. The fundraiser will feature complimentary valet parking to accommodate the new venue, The ARTSpace. Tickets are $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers. They may be purchased online at asc701.org, by calling ASC at (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC. Details: asc701.org.

Through Monday, May 15, 2023

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.