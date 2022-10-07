Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista prepares for online auction

BELLA VISTA -- The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will present its Online Quilt Auction beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 and running through 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

Guild members are offering over 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website at www.getabidauctions.com/calicocutups. Prospective bidders are encouraged to visit the site often.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the group's annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations, and monthly educational programs and workshops.

Email to admin@calicocutups.com for additional information.