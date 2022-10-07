Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista prepares for online auction

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will offer quilts such as the one seen here during its Online Quilt Auction. (Submitted Photo)

BELLA VISTA -- The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will present its Online Quilt Auction beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 and running through 8 p.m. Oct. 19.

Guild members are offering over 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website at www.getabidauctions.com/calicocutups. Prospective bidders are encouraged to visit the site often.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the group's annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations, and monthly educational programs and workshops.

Email to admin@calicocutups.com for additional information.

Print Headline: Cut-Ups online auction set

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT